Looks like the Huawei P11 may have an iPhone X-like notch

We're anticipating a new phone from Huawei at MWC 2018 and it looks like the next flagship in the company's P series may be experimenting with a notch at the top of the screen, much like Apple's iPhone X.

Firmware files obtained by XDA Developers show the existence of a small notch at the top of the screen on a new device, codenamed Emily. It would make sense that this is the Huawei P11 as that's the next anticipated flagship phone from the company.

An overlay image within the files suggests the company is playing with the idea of a notch and while it isn't possible for the example to be published, XDA Developers has recreated the image, which you can see below.

It looks smaller than the notch on the iPhone X, so it may be that this area of the phone just features the front-facing camera rather than face unlock tech like we've seen on Apple's most expensive phone and the OnePlus 5T.

What will it feature?

According to the source the name 'notch' is also referenced within the system build, heavily suggesting Huawei will be opting for this method to be able to shrink down the bezels around the screen.

We expect to see the Huawei P11 launch at MWC 2018 next year and we've previously heard rumors it would launch with a triple-lens Leica rear camera on the back of the phone.

That same leak also suggested the phone would be set to come with a 24MP selfie camera.

