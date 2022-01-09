Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town live stream: how to watch FA Cup Third Round online

Audio player loading…

With Liverpool's depleted squad hit by a Covid outbreak, could the chance of an FA Cup upset be on the cards for Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury at Anfield this afternoon. Follow our guide for all the ways to watch a Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town live stream, and watch this FA Cup tie exclusively in the US on ESPN Plus or FREE on 10Play in Australia.

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town live stream Date: Sunday, January 9 Start time: 2pm GMT / 9pm EST / 6am PST / 7.30pm IST / 1am AEDT / 3am NZDT / Venue: Anfield, Liverpool Live stream: exclusively on EPSN Plus (US)

Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders was the latest member of the home side's staff to test positive for coronavirus, after the club's midweek clash with Arsenal was called off. He joins Klopp, Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino who are all isolating while the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Takumi Minamino, Nat Phillips, Divock Origi and Harvey Elliott are absent through injury.

Add in the fact that Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are now at the Africa Cup of Nations, a golden opportunity may be in store for League One Shrewsbury Town.Currently 14th in the table, Salop come into the match off the back off a crucial 1-0 victory over fellow mid-table dwellers Sheffield Wednesday.

Here's how to get a Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town live stream and watch this FA Cup fixture online today.

How to watch a FREE Liverpool vs Shrewsbury live stream

10Play Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town is free to watch on Australian streaming service, 10Play. Anyone can sign up. All you need is your Australian post code. There's a 10 Play app for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, as well as access through your laptop web browser. Not in Australia right now? You can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

Watch Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ESPN Plus if you're from the US.

How to watch Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town live stream in the US

ESPN Plus ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and will be showing a massive 79 live matches during this year's competition on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this Third Round clash. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $69.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town kicks off at 9pm EST / 6am PST Stateside.

Can I watch a Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup live stream in the UK?

Having wrestled the rights away from BT Sports, ITV now share live broadcast duties with the BBC for FA Cup matches in the UK. The great news is that eight Third Round ties will be shown live on free-to-air TV, but the bad news for anyone looking to watch Liverpool v Shrewsbury is that this game has not been selected by either network to be televised live.

That means you won't be able to watch the action from Anfield unfold as it happens on TV in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as ESPN Plus. Make sure you use a VPN, as described above, if you're a US citizen trying to access Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town while in the UK.