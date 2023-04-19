Spotify was down: what happened, the ongoing issues, and more

If you're listening to Spotify and have just been confronted with an 'artist not found' message or a broken search function, you're not alone – a widespread outage has hit the world's most popular music streaming app.

According to the website Down Detector (opens in new tab), the outage hit Spotify at around 5.40am PT / 12.40pm GMT, with over 18,000 reports of issues in the US and almost 8,000 and counting in the UK.

Across social media sites like Twitter, Spotify users have voiced their frustrations of being left without their tunes on long train journeys and commutes. Spotify has also now officially acknowledged that there's a problem and is "looking into it".

Here's everything we know so far about the Spotify outage and when it might be fixed...