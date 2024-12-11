iOS 18.2 launch LIVE: The biggest Apple Intelligence upgrade yet for iPhone, iPad, and Mac is here

Refresh

(Image credit: Apple) There's also Image Wand, which allows you to circle anything you've drawn in the Notes app and use Apple Intelligence to turn it into an AI generated image. I could see Image Wand being incredibly useful for students, who want to bring their drawings to live alongside lecture notes or other study info. It's also a great tool to show to kids, allowing them to see magic as basic drawings become full images right in front of their very own eyes. Image Wand is very cool, and I actually think it might end up being more useful than Image Playground, just because of how you access it.

And another one... (Image credit: Apple) Yep that's right there's even more new Apple Intelligence additions as part of iOS 18.2. Genmoji isn't the only image generator built into iOS now, Apple also added a new app called Image Playground. Image Playground is Apple's attempt at the best AI image generator, and it can be used throughout your iPhone's operating system. Simply choose your prompt, choose your art style, and watch as Apple Intelligence creates some image magic. If you don't use AI image generators like MidJourney, I don't expect you to get much use out of Image Playground. That said, it's a nice to have and it's very simple to use. Who says no to extra features, right?

(Image credit: Apple) The features keep on coming. iOS 18.2 adds ChatGPT to Siri, allowing you to ask OpenAI's chatbot anything you want, when Siri doesn't quite cut it. The ChatGPT extension can be accessed at any time through Siri by simply asking a question or using Type to Siri. If Siri can't answer the specific prompt, it will give you the option to access ChatGPT. There's a couple of settings that allow you to bypass the request so you don't need to approve access to ChatGPT every time you want to use it, but Apple has included an option that requires your approval every single time - just to be extra cautious. ChatGPT as part of iOS is a massive update and one that I think many Apple users never really expected to see. It's quite incredible to think that we now have access to one of the world's best AI chatbots directly from Siri, and best of all, it works seamlessly.

(Image credit: Apple) Next up, Visual Intelligence. This new Apple Intelligence feature in iOS 18.2 is exclusive to the best iPhones, specifically the iPhone 16 lineup. It's similar to Google Lens, but built by Apple and directly tied into the new Camera Control on the latest iPhones. Simply hold down on Camera Control, then take a photo of anything and either ask ChatGPT for more information or search for information with Google. I think the fact that you can launch Visual Intelligence whenever you want makes it a very compelling feature and one that many might fall in love with. You can read more about my first impressions of Visual Intelligence and how to use it, where I cover why I think Visual Intelligence finally makes Camera Control worth it.

(Image credit: Future / Apple) Let's go through each of the big new Apple Intelligence features coming to iPhone with iOS 18.2, starting with my personal favorite, Genmoji. I've been using Genmoji for a few weeks now and I think it's the best Apple Intelligence feature to get started with, purely because it's so much fun! I've had a blast creating emojis of a frog on a skateboard, a frog driving a car, and even a frog playing the drums. My favorite way to use Genmoji, however, is by creating emojis based on my photos alongside my French Bulldog, Kermit. Honestly, I think most of my friends are starting to block my number because Genmoji is becoming my sole means of communication. Maybe I should try and tone it down. But where's the fun in that? Genmoji is an absolute blast and I advise anyone installing iOS 18.2 to give it a try. If you need help I've also covered how to use Genmoji.

Apple Intelligence has arrived (in some countries) (Image credit: Shutterstock/Qubix Studio) Oh, and if you're in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, or the UK, you can now access Apple Intelligence without any workarounds. That's right, Apple Intelligence is now officially out in more countries worldwide with support for localized languages. Apple says additional languages, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese will be coming throughout the year, with an initial set arriving in a software update in April.

(Image credit: Apple) Where shall we start? iOS 18.2 is rolling out today alongside iPadOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2. The new update brings Genmoji, Apple's generative AI emojis, to iPhone and iPad (sorry Mac users you'll need to wait a little longer), as well as major upgrades to Siri that allow you to ask ChatGPT directly from your favorite voice assistant.



If that wasn't enough, there's also an AI image generator called Image Playground, as well as Visual Intelligence, an exclusive iPhone 16 feature. It can all get a bit overwhelming, considering just how much is launching as part of iOS 18.2, but fret not, I've been using Apple Intelligence for months and I've got you covered.