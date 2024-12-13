Keynote, Pages, and Numbers just got way better with this free Apple Intelligence update – here's how

Apple has updated its iWork suite of productivity tools to version 14.3

The new version brings support for Apple Intelligence on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Users can use Writing Tools and Image Playground within Keynote, Pages, and Numbers

Apple has updated its iWork suite of productivity tools including Keynote, Pages, and Numbers to include Apple Intelligence, a major free AI update.

The 14.3 update brings AI benefits to Apple's equivalent to Microsoft Office, including Writing Tools, which allows you to proofread, summarize, and compose text for your documents. Writing Tools has been available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac since September, but now you can easily access it via the Apple Intelligence button in iWork.

Writing Tools also lets you reword your writing with preset tones, as well as give prompts to nudge Apple Intelligence in a certain direction. For example, you could tell it 'Make this text more exciting' and Apple will work its magic.

Writing Tools isn't the only new Apple Intelligence feature available for Keynote, Pages, and Numbers. Image Playground, Apple's take on the best AI image generator, is also included, enabling you to quickly add images to your documents for a touch of color and creativity.

Apple Intelligence in iWork is compatible with all M-series Macs, M-series iPads, the A17 Pro iPad mini, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models.

Power up your workflow with Apple Intelligence

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Intelligence in iWork isn't the only big new AI update for your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Apple's release of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 is a huge step forward for the rollout of the company's AI tools.

With new features like Genmoji, ChatGPT integration in Siri, and Mail categorization, there's plenty to help you improve your workflow alongside iWork's new Writing Tools and Image Playground features.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple Intelligence is still not complete, however – we'll need to wait until March or April 2025 to see Siri get personal context and on-screen awareness, which should help tie all of these AI tools together. As it stands, Apple hopes you'll use Apple Intelligence when you need it, peppering AI features throughout the operating system. This approach lets you use Apple Intelligence only if you choose to do so, which is a far less intrusive approach than is the case with some other AI products.

Whether or not Apple Intelligence can significantly improve your productivity will depend on how you use your Apple devices; but adding proofreading and image generation to iWork is a great place to start.