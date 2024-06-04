ChatGPT is down – here's what we know about the outage so far

Refresh

Three hours and counting... The number of ChatGPT users reporting the outage on Downdetector appears to be dropping in the US and UK, though there still isn't any sign of an official fix over three hours since the issues started. We're still unable to use the service on the web or mobile app. OpenAI hasn't yet commented on the issue, but it'll be interesting to hear about the cause when it does. Last year in November 2023, following a similar ChatGPT outage, OpenAI said it was down to "an abnormal traffic pattern reflective of a DDoS attack". There's no suggestion that this is the case today, but that previous outage occurred during an unstable period for ChatGPT that saw it go down twice over two days –ChatGPT fans will be hoping that isn't the case again.

In the meantime... The ChatGPT outage appears to be worldwide, with reports on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting it's down for many in the US, UK, France, New Zealand and many more countries. While we wait for OpenAI's engineers get under ChatGPT's hood and fix the issues, maybe it's time to browse through the best ChatGPT alternatives. Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot must be enjoying the outage – and we wonder how many people today have signed up to Claude 3 to give it a spin...

No quick fix, it seems OpenAI's latest update suggests that the ChatGPT issues aren't proving to be an easy fix – its status page has gone from orange to red, and it says "we are continuing to work on a fix for this issue". There's still no direct word from OpenAI on what the cause is, but we should find out soon hopefully. Otherwise everyone will have to start using, shock, pre-ChatGPT tools for brainstorming and coding.

What's causing the issues? OpenAI hasn't yet committed on what's causing today's ChatGPT's problems, though it currently looks like a simple server outage. Most users are either unable to access the website in a browser – we're getting a "bad gateway" response – or are simply unable to send messages in the web or app versions. The ChatGPT status page says the issue is still unresolved, so it's time for rival chatbot users like Copilot to start gloating.

OpenAI has "identified the issue" While there's been no word from OpenAI on social media about the ChatGPT issues, its status page now says that it's "identified the issue and mitigating" (as of 1.32PDT). In theory, then, a fix shouldn't be too far away, although the reports on Downdetector have continued to spike in the UK (but appear to be stabilizing in the US).