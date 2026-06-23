<a id="elk-4ef670e7-9307-4d14-8034-4bcab4bc62ef"></a><h2 id="back-at-it-again-2">Back at it again</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-49e26a1a-0841-42c4-834b-af3d7a25f0ee"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="zkYqUNVddN6Lm6UUKZoeH9" name="TR.0131 Amazon Prime Day headers_1920x1080_7" alt="Collage of tech from the Amazon Prime Day sale including a MacBook, Sage coffee machines, AirPods and Echo Spot with the TechRadar logo in the middle" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/zkYqUNVddN6Lm6UUKZoeH9.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-7f53bdc6-8012-4505-a8f3-27af8f2a748e">Hello! Thanks for joining me for another dive into the deals for Amazon Prime Day. While it may not be as satisfying as a plunge into an ice bath with this upcoming heat wave, I will hopefully be able to bring some joy to you and your bank balance with a hand-picked selection of the top deals worth buying. That'll include some fans, for sure.</p><p>It's early days but you can check out the first batch of deals I've found right here. Expect more to come soon, including some top TVs, laptops, headphones, wearables, and so much more.</p>