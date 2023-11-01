The best early Black Friday deals - all the top offers I'd buy now

Refresh

Whoa, this must be the cheapest Apple Watch ever Hold up. There's no way an Apple Watch has been this cheap before. Walmart has the first generation Apple Watch SE on sale for just $109. That's $200 off the launch price and $40 less than the previous record low. There's absolutely no way it falls any lower than this over the next month so I'd buy this right now if you want a capable entry-level smartwatch. In our Apple Watch SE review, we found it's an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist. Apple Watch SE - 1st Gen (44mm, GPS): was $329 now $109 at Walmart

To buy now or to wait? That's the question. You may be looking at these early Black Friday deals and thinking whether it's definitely worth buying now or waiting for a couple of weeks to see if there are any further discounts. Here's my view. Over the last few years, we've seen that Black Friday takes place over weeks rather than a single day. Long gone is the wild rush to pick up a very limited bargain on the day itself as the shopping event is now more staggered and spread out. That means prices you see at the start of the month are likely to remain the same all the way through to Black Friday. Of course, new deals will launch all the time, but data from Adobe shows that deals and discounts will escalate from November 1 - that's today - and the peak is expected from November 17 through to Cyber Monday. So, we're being very selective when it comes to offers at the minute, picking ones we're confident won't be cheaper or offer fantastic value for money today. Also, it's worth keeping an eye on retailers as many such as Best Buy and Target offer a price match guarantee from today. That means, if any product you buy right now is actually cheaper later in the Black Friday period, they will refund you the difference. Use that to buy with confidence and have some extra assurance should there be any unexpected further price cuts on your chosen products.

(Image credit: Apple / Future) New M3 chip is here? Doesn't matter. Matt Hanson still recommends the MacBook Air M1 He spent most of the October Prime Day telling us why the MacBook Air M1 was such a good buy. And now's he's at it again in the early Black Friday sales. Even though the new M3 chip is coming to the latest MacBook Pro models, our managing editor of computing still believe the MacBook Air M1 is a fantastic and powerful all-around laptop at this record-low price. "Although it was first released three years ago, it's still a brilliant laptop, offering excellent performance in a thin and light body," he says. "And, with this discount, it's now better value than ever." Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future) A top OLED TV for a record-low price The LG C2 OLED has been one of our best-rated TVs for a long time now and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,399. That's a new record-low price and makes it one of the best early Black Friday deals I've spotted so far. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,400, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. LG C2 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future) Let's start with a popular sales season classic There's definitely no need to wait around if you plan to pick up one of Amazon's popular streaming devices this Black Friday as the Fire TV Stick is slashed to its cheapest price ever for non-Prime members right now. I recommend this as a simple and affordable way to stream video in high definition on any TV with an HDMI port. In fact, that's exactly what we said in our Amazon Fire TV Stick review, too. It's solid, capable, has a decent interface and a great range of app support - even though it's missing the ultra-high definition 4K support of the more powerful streaming sticks. The accessibility features were handy, too, including voice controls to make navigation easier and connect with other smart home devices. Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon