Live
The best early Black Friday deals - all the top offers I'd buy now
All the Black Friday sales I recommend shopping today
November is here so that can only mean one thing: early Black Friday deals are here, too. Yes, it does seem like the big end-of-year sales get underway earlier and earlier but there are some genuinely good offers available right now that can save you loads of cash and allow you to spread out your spending.
As a deals hunter with almost a decade's worth of experience covering Black Friday and other major sales events, as well as the vast tech expertise of the full TechRadar team, I'm here to bring you only the best deals on the top-rated and most popular products that are worth buying at this early stage.
You can also keep an eye on our full Black Friday deals coverage over the next two months as we will continue to share all the top offers from this year's sales season.
In the UK? You can follow this link to shop the best early Black Friday deals in your region.
Today's best early Black Friday deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: was
$39.99now $19.99 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 + Switch Online: $299.99 at Best Buy
- LG C2 65-inch 4K OLED: was
$2,099.99now $1,399 at Walmart
- Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was
$149.99now $69.99 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): was
$329now $149 at Walmart
- Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was
$519.99now $269.99 at Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was
$329now $249 at Amazon
- MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was
$999.99now $749.99 at Best Buy
- Bissell Portable Carpet Cleaner: was
$123.34now $89 at Walmart
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was
$189.99now $74.99 at Amazon
Whoa, this must be the cheapest Apple Watch ever
Hold up. There's no way an Apple Watch has been this cheap before.
Walmart has the first generation Apple Watch SE on sale for just $109. That's $200 off the launch price and $40 less than the previous record low. There's absolutely no way it falls any lower than this over the next month so I'd buy this right now if you want a capable entry-level smartwatch.
In our Apple Watch SE review, we found it's an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.
Apple Watch SE - 1st Gen (44mm, GPS): was
$329 now $109 at Walmart
To buy now or to wait? That's the question.
You may be looking at these early Black Friday deals and thinking whether it's definitely worth buying now or waiting for a couple of weeks to see if there are any further discounts. Here's my view.
Over the last few years, we've seen that Black Friday takes place over weeks rather than a single day. Long gone is the wild rush to pick up a very limited bargain on the day itself as the shopping event is now more staggered and spread out. That means prices you see at the start of the month are likely to remain the same all the way through to Black Friday.
Of course, new deals will launch all the time, but data from Adobe shows that deals and discounts will escalate from November 1 - that's today - and the peak is expected from November 17 through to Cyber Monday. So, we're being very selective when it comes to offers at the minute, picking ones we're confident won't be cheaper or offer fantastic value for money today.
Also, it's worth keeping an eye on retailers as many such as Best Buy and Target offer a price match guarantee from today. That means, if any product you buy right now is actually cheaper later in the Black Friday period, they will refund you the difference. Use that to buy with confidence and have some extra assurance should there be any unexpected further price cuts on your chosen products.
New M3 chip is here? Doesn't matter. Matt Hanson still recommends the MacBook Air M1
He spent most of the October Prime Day telling us why the MacBook Air M1 was such a good buy. And now's he's at it again in the early Black Friday sales. Even though the new M3 chip is coming to the latest MacBook Pro models, our managing editor of computing still believe the MacBook Air M1 is a fantastic and powerful all-around laptop at this record-low price.
"Although it was first released three years ago, it's still a brilliant laptop, offering excellent performance in a thin and light body," he says. "And, with this discount, it's now better value than ever."
Apple MacBook Air M1: was
$999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon
A top OLED TV for a record-low price
The LG C2 OLED has been one of our best-rated TVs for a long time now and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,399. That's a new record-low price and makes it one of the best early Black Friday deals I've spotted so far.
The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,400, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.
LG C2 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was
$2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart
Let's start with a popular sales season classic
There's definitely no need to wait around if you plan to pick up one of Amazon's popular streaming devices this Black Friday as the Fire TV Stick is slashed to its cheapest price ever for non-Prime members right now.
I recommend this as a simple and affordable way to stream video in high definition on any TV with an HDMI port.
In fact, that's exactly what we said in our Amazon Fire TV Stick review, too. It's solid, capable, has a decent interface and a great range of app support - even though it's missing the ultra-high definition 4K support of the more powerful streaming sticks. The accessibility features were handy, too, including voice controls to make navigation easier and connect with other smart home devices.
Amazon Fire TV Stick: was
$39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
Welcome to our early Black Friday deals live blog
Hey there! Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of all the best early Black Friday deals that are happening right now.
What's that? It's only November 1? True, but early sales are already underway at a number of major retailers and I've seen lots of fantastic deals that I recommend buying if you're ready to shop today. There are record-low prices on top OLED TVs, excellent value Nintendo Switch bundles, big discounts on Apple tech, and much more.
I'll share all of these best early Black Friday deals right here so you can snap up a bargain as we get into the year's biggest shopping season. We'll also have insights and advice from the full TechRadar team of experts to give you their top buying tips and product recommendations for this year's Black Friday.