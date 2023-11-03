Live
Amazon Black Friday deals LIVE: today's best offers on TVs, Apple, headphones, and more
All the early deals we recommend from the mega-retailer
Hundreds of early Black Friday deals are already available at Amazon so it can be difficult to find the real gems in amongst all the trash. Don't worry, though, as that's exactly what I'm here to do for you.
I'll be searching through all of the retailer's latest offers throughout the day and sharing all the early Amazon Black Friday deals I recommend on everything from TVs and laptops to appliances and smart home tech.
I've spent around a decade shopping for the best deals during big sales events like Black Friday, so I'm using that experience and price comparison knowledge to bring you only the very best deals. That's combined with the vast tech expertise of the full TechRadar team to ensure you see only the top-rated and most popular products that are worth buying at this early stage.
If you want to see what else is available outside of Amazon, be sure you check out our full Black Friday deals coverage. Over there we've got dozens more early offers from top retailers and manufacturers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Samsung, Dell and more.
Today's best early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: was
$39.99now $19.99 at Amazon
- Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was
$519.99now $269.99 at Amazon
- Anker 10,000 mAh Portable Charger: was
$17.99now $12.59 at Amazon
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 + Switch Online: $299.99 at Amazon
- Echo Show 5: was
$89.99now $39.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE + $100 Gift Card: was
$699.99now $599.99 at Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds Plus: was
$169.95now $129.95 at Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was
$329now $249 at Amazon
- Fitbit Luxe: was
$129.95now $79.95 at Amazon
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was
$274.99now $159 at Amazon
- MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was
$999.99now $749.99 at Amazon
New M3 chip is here? Doesn't matter. Matt Hanson still recommends the MacBook Air M1
He spent most of the October Prime Day telling us why the MacBook Air M1 was such a good buy. And now's he's at it again in the early Black Friday sales. Even though the new M3 chip is coming to the latest MacBook Pro models, our managing editor of computing still believe the MacBook Air M1 is a fantastic and powerful all-around laptop at this record-low price.
"Although it was first released three years ago, it's still a brilliant laptop, offering excellent performance in a thin and light body," he says. "And, with this discount, it's now better value than ever."
Apple MacBook Air M1: was
$999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon
The new Galaxy S23 FE - a good deal or one to skip?
Samsung, despite hosting a huge early Black Friday sale, has somehow managed to sneak in a brand new phone release this past week with the latest Galaxy S23 FE.
As a brief overview, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a camera array that's almost the same as the standard Galaxy S23. Rarely for devices in its price range ($629), it's also capable of recording 8K footage and features a 3x optical zoom. It's shaping up to be a strong mid-range offering, although we're still in the process of reviewing it here at TechRadar.
Right now, one of the strongest promotions is at Amazon, where you can save $30 on an unlocked handset and get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card included. You can also choose from a variety of bundles that include the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, too.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: was
$699.99 now $599.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Devices deals just keep on coming
There's definitely no need to wait around if you plan to pick up one of Amazon's popular streaming devices this Black Friday as the Fire TV Stick is slashed to its cheapest price ever for non-Prime members right now.
I recommend this as a simple and affordable way to stream video in high definition on any TV with an HDMI port.
In fact, that's exactly what we said in our Amazon Fire TV Stick review, too. It's solid, capable, has a decent interface and a great range of app support - even though it's missing the ultra-high definition 4K support of the more powerful streaming sticks. The accessibility features were handy, too, including voice controls to make navigation easier and connect with other smart home devices.
Amazon Fire TV Stick: was
$39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
A Black Friday classic for the gamers
Deals on the Nintendo Switch are always one of the most sought-after during the Black Friday sales as I'm sure many of you are on the hunt for a bargain on the iconic games console. But Nintendo has taken the stress out of it over the last few years as it's consistently launched the same excellent value bundle. And, would you look at that, it's back again in 2023.
The bundle features a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Switch Online membership all for $299. This represents a saving of around $70 compared to buying all three separately so it's excellent value for money if you are looking to buy the popular Nintendo console for the holidays.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle: $299.99 at Amazon
Alexa, show me today's best smart display deal
Here it is: you can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99. That's a substantial 56% discount and a new record-low price. Plus, it actually beats the deal we saw during this year's Prime Day by $5. That's a rarity! Based on that, I'm confident that you won't see a better deal at any other point this month.
As for the specs of the latest Echo Show 5, it features a compact 5.5-inch display with improved sound, deeper bass and clearer vocals compared to the previous generation version. It's a capable and affordable smart display that you can use to listen to podcasts, movies, music, videos and more all with the help of Amazon Alexa.
Echo Show 5 (2023): was
$89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Stay tuned for all the best early Amazon Black Friday deals
Welcome to our live coverage of the early Black Friday deals at Amazon.
I'm going to spend the rest of the day searching through all of the offers currently available at the mega-retailer and share the very best ones I recommend buying today. Expect a variety of big savings across TVs, Apple tech, appliances, headphones, health & beauty products, and more.
Any offers shared have been price-checked by myself to ensure that today's deal is the lowest price I've seen, is excellent value for money, or is a product that we don't expect to be any cheaper later this month. We've also stuck to products and manufacturers that come fully approved by TechRadar's team of experts so that you get the most for your money ahead of Black Friday.