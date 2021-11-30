Cyber Monday deals live blog: all the best offers you can still buy today

Refresh

I've recently had a series of smart security cameras installed at my house, and they're really, really good. I'm a little bit obsessed with checking the live feeds on my phone when I'm out and about. Whether it's keeping an eye on the cats and their outdoor routines, answering the postal worker who's just rung the bell while I'm out, or for just general peace of mind - smart home security cameras offer a range of benefits. You can start the smart camera revolution for your home today, and without a massive price tag. The Blink Outdoor wireless camera is down to $59.99 - saving you $40 - at Amazon right now.

Not got a smart TV, but would love the convenience of smart features - such as quick-access to streaming services - at the touch of a button? Well, wouldn't we all. And the good news is you don't need to buy a whole new TV to make this dream a reality. So long as your current TV has a HDMI port, it will be able to take advantage of the range of streaming sticks which bring the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and many more to your screen. What's more, thanks to some great Cyber Monday deals, they'll set you back less than $40 - which is considerably less than a whole new TV. Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap streaming device, Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for a record-low price of just $17.99. The affordable streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote. Google Chromecast (3rd Gen) streamer: $29.98 Google Chromecast (3rd Gen) streamer: $29.98 $19.98 at Walmart

Save $10 - The Google Chromecast is a brilliantly functional streaming dongle. There's plenty of app support, Google Assistant voice commands, and a great Android TV interface holding things together. Note: you won't get 4K streaming, or a remote. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. This fantastic deal is in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snagging this new low price now before it's too late. Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): $49.99 Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - The Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) offers a suite of features for a tidy sale price of just $29.99. You'll get support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, as well as faster startup speed compared to its predecessor, so this is a great stick to pick up for those thinking of ditching the cords and delving into the ever-expanding world of on-demand streaming. Google Chromecast with Google TV: $49.98 Google Chromecast with Google TV: $49.98 $39 at Walmart | at BestBuy

Save $11 - The Google Chromecast with Google TV only improves on the winning Chromecast range – with a sleeker and more helpful interface, as well as 4K HDR and a bundled remote to help with voice commands.

(Image credit: LG) I love a good TV deal, and Cyber Monday offered up a veritable feast of television discounts. If you were in the market for a new set, you may have already taken advantage of one of the many great Cyber Monday TV deals. But if you haven't yet, don't fear, as there are still plenty available, including an over $300 saving on the 48-inch LG OLED A1 series at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular model, and the OLED screen tech is a real treat for your eyes.

I've never been one for the gym, so gym equipment isn't something that usually catches my attention. Great deals however, now they do turn my head. I'm also aware there are plenty of you who love the gym, or at least endure it to better yourself. Every single one of you impress me. I've also got to give a shout out to my mate, who has lost an incredible 40kg with his new workout regime. So if you're reading this Big Ginge, you're killing it - fantastic effort. But you're here for a deal, and I shall deliver, with a mega $500 discount on a rowing machine at Best Buy. Why go to the gym, when you can bring the gym home? ProForm - 750R Rowing Machine: $1,099.99 ProForm - 750R Rowing Machine: $1,099.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - If you're looking for a rowing machine, you can't go wrong with this incredible $500 discount. This iFIT-enabled machine allows you to digitally adjust your resistance to simulate the feeling of rowing in different waters. If you don't have an iFIT subscription, the ProForm 750R still comes with 20 pre-programmed workouts to choose from, as well as a five-inch high contrast display, ergonomic molded seat, and an integrated tablet holder.

I need to clean up my act. No, not like that. I mean my house. I'm not the most forward-thinking when it comes to housework, but a good vacuum really does help. For years I dragged a heavy, corded vacuum around the home making a household chore even more of a chore. However, ever since I picked up a wireless stick vacuum things dramatically improved. They're super light, multi-functional and even easy to empty. If you like the sound of that, the Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum is down to $179 at Walmart, a saving of $120.