Cyber Monday deals live blog: all the best offers you can still buy today
There are plenty of Cyber Monday deals still available
By John McCann last updated
Cyber Monday may technically have passed (it was yesterday, November 29), but there are still a host of Cyber Monday deals available - which means there's still plenty of savings on offer for you to take advantage of.
We're putting our extreme fatigue to one side, slapping our faces with enthusiasm and kicking forward on the sales highway to bring you the deals that are outlasting the sales period.
We've also been carefully collecting data - because data is cool - to see what sales our readers have been most interested in, and the products they've been clicking on more than any else. You're welcome.
So if you've somehow been sleep walking through the long weekend of deals and have suddenly awoken in a hot sweat, don't worry - we've got you. All the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we've spotted, that are still going through, will be brought to you right here, by our fair fingers.
THE MOST POPULAR CYBER MONDAY DEALS WE'VE SEEN
- Walmart's Deals for Days: Including Chromebooks for just £87
- Amazon Cyber Monday deals: With a Fire TV Stick for just $19
- Best Buy Cyber Monday sales: Smart TVs starting at just $99
- Nike sales: Our readers are loving 40% off loads of running and fitness gear
- PS5 and Xbox restock: Walmart is dropping new consoles at 12pm ET TODAY
- Amazon: up to 50% off Fire Tablets, save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S21
- Walmart: Final Black Friday deals on toys, Apple devices, vacuums and TVs
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes at Amazon
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops, and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Amazon
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $400 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Electric scooters: up to 30% off Segway, Hover-1 and more
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- HP: up to 60% off laptops
- Hulu: get one year of Hulu for just $0.99 a month
- Instant Pot: from $80 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off Keurig coffee makers at Amazon
- Laptops: cheap laptops from $87 at Walmart
- Lego: up to 30% off Technic, Star Wars, Duplo building sets
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Lululemon: up to 50% off leggings, bras, shorts, and more
- Nectar Sleep: $499 off our top mattress + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Samsung: lowest prices on Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch 4 at Amazon
- Shark vacuum: up to 40% off Shark vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- TVs: 4K smart TVs under $500 at Best Buy
- XPS 13 laptop: on sale for $729.99 at Dell (was $1,049.99)
- Verizon: BOGO iPhones, free Google Pixel 6, huge trade-in savings
I've recently had a series of smart security cameras installed at my house, and they're really, really good. I'm a little bit obsessed with checking the live feeds on my phone when I'm out and about.
Whether it's keeping an eye on the cats and their outdoor routines, answering the postal worker who's just rung the bell while I'm out, or for just general peace of mind - smart home security cameras offer a range of benefits.
You can start the smart camera revolution for your home today, and without a massive price tag. The Blink Outdoor wireless camera is down to $59.99 - saving you $40 - at Amazon right now.
Not got a smart TV, but would love the convenience of smart features - such as quick-access to streaming services - at the touch of a button?
Well, wouldn't we all. And the good news is you don't need to buy a whole new TV to make this dream a reality.
So long as your current TV has a HDMI port, it will be able to take advantage of the range of streaming sticks which bring the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and many more to your screen.
What's more, thanks to some great Cyber Monday deals, they'll set you back less than $40 - which is considerably less than a whole new TV.
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote:
$29.99 $17.99 at Amazon
Save $12 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap streaming device, Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for a record-low price of just $17.99. The affordable streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
Google Chromecast (3rd Gen) streamer:
$29.98 $19.98 at Walmart
Save $10 - The Google Chromecast is a brilliantly functional streaming dongle. There's plenty of app support, Google Assistant voice commands, and a great Android TV interface holding things together. Note: you won't get 4K streaming, or a remote.
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote:
$49.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. This fantastic deal is in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snagging this new low price now before it's too late.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021):
$49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy
Save $20 - The Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) offers a suite of features for a tidy sale price of just $29.99. You'll get support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, as well as faster startup speed compared to its predecessor, so this is a great stick to pick up for those thinking of ditching the cords and delving into the ever-expanding world of on-demand streaming.
Google Chromecast with Google TV:
$49.98 $39 at Walmart | at BestBuy
Save $11 - The Google Chromecast with Google TV only improves on the winning Chromecast range – with a sleeker and more helpful interface, as well as 4K HDR and a bundled remote to help with voice commands.
I love a good TV deal, and Cyber Monday offered up a veritable feast of television discounts. If you were in the market for a new set, you may have already taken advantage of one of the many great Cyber Monday TV deals.
But if you haven't yet, don't fear, as there are still plenty available, including an over $300 saving on the 48-inch LG OLED A1 series at Amazon.
This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular model, and the OLED screen tech is a real treat for your eyes.
Would you rather browse the remaining Cyber Monday deals for yourself? Well, I'm a little offended, but I'm not here to tell you how to shop, merely just to highlight the very best of what's still on offer.
The major retailers still have a wealth of deals available though, so here are handy links to some of the core players.
I've never been one for the gym, so gym equipment isn't something that usually catches my attention. Great deals however, now they do turn my head.
I'm also aware there are plenty of you who love the gym, or at least endure it to better yourself. Every single one of you impress me.
I've also got to give a shout out to my mate, who has lost an incredible 40kg with his new workout regime. So if you're reading this Big Ginge, you're killing it - fantastic effort.
But you're here for a deal, and I shall deliver, with a mega $500 discount on a rowing machine at Best Buy. Why go to the gym, when you can bring the gym home?
ProForm - 750R Rowing Machine:
$1,099.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
Save $500 - If you're looking for a rowing machine, you can't go wrong with this incredible $500 discount. This iFIT-enabled machine allows you to digitally adjust your resistance to simulate the feeling of rowing in different waters. If you don't have an iFIT subscription, the ProForm 750R still comes with 20 pre-programmed workouts to choose from, as well as a five-inch high contrast display, ergonomic molded seat, and an integrated tablet holder.
I need to clean up my act. No, not like that. I mean my house. I'm not the most forward-thinking when it comes to housework, but a good vacuum really does help.
For years I dragged a heavy, corded vacuum around the home making a household chore even more of a chore. However, ever since I picked up a wireless stick vacuum things dramatically improved. They're super light, multi-functional and even easy to empty.
If you like the sound of that, the Samsung Jet 60 Fit cordless stick vacuum is down to $179 at Walmart, a saving of $120.
Hello everyone - John McCann here, TechRadar's Global Managing Editor. Myself and the team have been working around the clock for the past week to bring you all the very best deals over Thanksgiving, Black Friday, the weekend and Cyber Monday.
If there's been a hot deal, you better believe we brought it to you right here, on this fair site. And while we saw the bulk of deals land between Friday and Monday, the fact is there's a huge number still available.
I'm pumped to be able to bring you the best Cyber Monday deals that are still available, so come, put your hands in, and let me break it down.
We are TechRadar. We are deal hunters.
LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.
