Cyber Monday deals 2021 live blog - all the best offers this morning

Regular updates as this year's Cyber Monday deals go live

Don't worry, the end of year sales extravaganza is far from over yet. This year's Cyber Monday deals are now underway, providing us all with another 24 hours to bag a bargain before the year comes to a close. We're going to live blog our favourites throughout the rest of the day so you're first to hear about the freshest offers as they roll in on Cyber Monday.

Join us for what should be a laugh as we are slowly consumed by the inevitable chaos of mega discounts, rapidly out of stock items and a futile quest to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Cyber Monday sales: quick links

The best Cyber Monday deals available now

Cyber Monday Live Blog header

Black Friday and Cyber Monday is always the best time to renew your PS Plus membership. Without fail, Sony offers the biggest price cut on its gaming subscription service when the November sales get underway so it really is worth waiting. Where are these best prices I hear you cry?

Well, you can get an extra 12-months at Amazon US for $39.99. It's even better in the UK as you can go to ShopTo and use the code 'EXTRATEN' to save an additional 10% on the sale price, bringing it just under £30.

Even if you've got six months left in the bank, you should consider getting more time now as it likely won't be cheaper until Sony's completely made up Days of Play holiday, which usually takes place in May. Free games coming next month include the not-so-hot Godfall on PS5, plus the PS4 versions of Dark Souls-wannabe Mortal Shell and silly action-adventure Lego DC Super-Villains.

PS Plus deal

(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday's most popular deal

We've seen that the Amazon Echo Dot is this year's most popular Cyber Monday deal. Like, really, really popular. 

In fact, it's so popular that if you try to order the smart speaker from Amazon in the US you'll have to wait until January next year for it to be dispatched. Yep, that's January 2022. The good news is it's still available for $29.99 at Best Buy.

Folks in the UK can still pick one up from Amazon for £28.99 for delivery in time for Christmas. That means you'll get it in time to bark random questions at and order all sorts of rubbish after one too many brandys.

Echo Dot

(Image credit: Future)

Welcome to our Cyber Monday 2021 live blog

You thought this was over? Nope, not yet. We may have already made it through a barrage of bargains this November but there's one final knockout blow to come with this year's Cyber Monday deals.

Right now, the majority of retailers and now live with their selection of new offers for Cyber Monday. We're seeing quite a lot of repeats from Black Friday as well, so if you've missed anything over the past week or have been holding off until now this is your last chance to buy before the clocks strike midnight.

Until that happens, you can stick with us as we bring you the best deals that are still available to buy. Some of the highlights right now include an Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99, a Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker for $39 and a Hulu subscription for just $0.99 per month for up to a year.

Cyber Monday deals text surrounded by different products