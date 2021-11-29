Live
Cyber Monday deals 2021 live blog - all the best offers this morning
Regular updates as this year's Cyber Monday deals go live
By James Pickard last updated
Don't worry, the end of year sales extravaganza is far from over yet. This year's Cyber Monday deals are now underway, providing us all with another 24 hours to bag a bargain before the year comes to a close. We're going to live blog our favourites throughout the rest of the day so you're first to hear about the freshest offers as they roll in on Cyber Monday.
Join us for what should be a laugh as we are slowly consumed by the inevitable chaos of mega discounts, rapidly out of stock items and a futile quest to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X.
Cyber Monday sales: quick links
- Amazon: up to 50% off Fire Tablets, save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S21
- Walmart: Final Black Friday deals on toys, Apple devices, vacuums and TVs
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes at Amazon
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops, and more
- Board games: up to 66% off Pandemic, Ticket to Ride, Catan and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Amazon
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $400 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Electric scooters: up to 30% off Segway, Hover-1 and more
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances, and Christmas decor
- Home security: over $100 off various eufyCam security camera bundles
- HP: up to 60% off laptops
- Hulu: get one year of Hulu for just $0.99 a month
- Instant Pot: from $80 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off Keurig coffee makers at Amazon
- Laptops: cheap laptops from $87 at Walmart
- Lego: up to 30% off Technic, Star Wars, Duplo building sets
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Nectar Sleep: $499 off our top mattress + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 gift card at Amazon
- Saatva: save $250 on luxury mattresses - TechRadar exclusive
- Samsung: get the Galaxy Buds Pro for $134.99
- Shark vacuum: up to 40% off Shark vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: 4K smart TVs under $500 at Best Buy
- Wayfair: up to 80% off rugs, furniture, Christmas decor and more
- XPS 13 laptop: on sale for $729.99 at Dell (was $1,049.99)
- Verizon: BOGO iPhones, free Google Pixel 6, huge trade-in savings
- VPN: use the code TECH15 to get PureVPN for only $1.13 per month
The best Cyber Monday deals available now
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen):
$49.99$29.99 at Amazon
- Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2:
$129.99$109.99 at Amazon
- Best Buy: smart TVs from $99.99
- Hulu: Up to a year |
$6.99$0.99 per month
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:
$1195.99$949.99 at Amazon
- Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS):
$399.99$379.99 at Amazon
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum:
$299.99$174.99 at Amazon
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter:
$29.95$12.99 at Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Micro:
$119$99 at Amazon
- Dell XPS 13 Touch:
$1049.99$729.99 at Dell
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag tracker:
$29.99$17.99 at Amazon
- Harmati Electric Standing Desk:
$299.99$199.99 at Amazon
- eufy Smart Scale C1:
$32.99$17.99 at Amazon
- Nectar mattress:
from $798$499 + $399 free gifts at Nectar
- Digital Alarm Clock:
$32.98$18.65 at Amazon
- AirPods with wired charging case:
$159$109 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS):
$279$239 at Amazon
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer:
$119.99$99.99 at Amazon
- Pre-Lit Artificial 6.5-ft Christmas Tree:
$499.99$220.55 at Amazon
- Revlon Hair Dryer And Volumizer Brush:
$59.99$34.88 at Amazon
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle
$85$48 at Walmart
- Amazon's Black Friday Adidas sale: up to 63% off at Amazon
Black Friday and Cyber Monday is always the best time to renew your PS Plus membership. Without fail, Sony offers the biggest price cut on its gaming subscription service when the November sales get underway so it really is worth waiting. Where are these best prices I hear you cry?
Well, you can get an extra 12-months at Amazon US for $39.99. It's even better in the UK as you can go to ShopTo and use the code 'EXTRATEN' to save an additional 10% on the sale price, bringing it just under £30.
Even if you've got six months left in the bank, you should consider getting more time now as it likely won't be cheaper until Sony's completely made up Days of Play holiday, which usually takes place in May. Free games coming next month include the not-so-hot Godfall on PS5, plus the PS4 versions of Dark Souls-wannabe Mortal Shell and silly action-adventure Lego DC Super-Villains.
Cyber Monday's most popular deal
We've seen that the Amazon Echo Dot is this year's most popular Cyber Monday deal. Like, really, really popular.
In fact, it's so popular that if you try to order the smart speaker from Amazon in the US you'll have to wait until January next year for it to be dispatched. Yep, that's January 2022. The good news is it's still available for $29.99 at Best Buy.
Folks in the UK can still pick one up from Amazon for £28.99 for delivery in time for Christmas. That means you'll get it in time to bark random questions at and order all sorts of rubbish after one too many brandys.
Welcome to our Cyber Monday 2021 live blog
You thought this was over? Nope, not yet. We may have already made it through a barrage of bargains this November but there's one final knockout blow to come with this year's Cyber Monday deals.
Right now, the majority of retailers and now live with their selection of new offers for Cyber Monday. We're seeing quite a lot of repeats from Black Friday as well, so if you've missed anything over the past week or have been holding off until now this is your last chance to buy before the clocks strike midnight.
Until that happens, you can stick with us as we bring you the best deals that are still available to buy. Some of the highlights right now include an Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99, a Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker for $39 and a Hulu subscription for just $0.99 per month for up to a year.
