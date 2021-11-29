Cyber Monday deals 2021 live blog - all the best offers this morning

Refresh

Black Friday and Cyber Monday is always the best time to renew your PS Plus membership. Without fail, Sony offers the biggest price cut on its gaming subscription service when the November sales get underway so it really is worth waiting. Where are these best prices I hear you cry? Well, you can get an extra 12-months at Amazon US for $39.99. It's even better in the UK as you can go to ShopTo and use the code 'EXTRATEN' to save an additional 10% on the sale price, bringing it just under £30. Even if you've got six months left in the bank, you should consider getting more time now as it likely won't be cheaper until Sony's completely made up Days of Play holiday, which usually takes place in May. Free games coming next month include the not-so-hot Godfall on PS5, plus the PS4 versions of Dark Souls-wannabe Mortal Shell and silly action-adventure Lego DC Super-Villains. (Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday's most popular deal We've seen that the Amazon Echo Dot is this year's most popular Cyber Monday deal. Like, really, really popular. In fact, it's so popular that if you try to order the smart speaker from Amazon in the US you'll have to wait until January next year for it to be dispatched. Yep, that's January 2022. The good news is it's still available for $29.99 at Best Buy. Folks in the UK can still pick one up from Amazon for £28.99 for delivery in time for Christmas. That means you'll get it in time to bark random questions at and order all sorts of rubbish after one too many brandys. (Image credit: Future)