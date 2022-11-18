Live
Amazon Black Friday sale live: hundreds of new deals drop as 10-day UK event starts
Black Friday week has started at Amazon UK - here's the latest news and deals
* Sale live from Nov 18-28
* Big savings on Amazon devices
* Also save on laptops and phones
* Big home discounts
Amazon has today launched 10-day long Black Friday sale in the UK. There are now thousands of deals available on everything from air fryers to TVs – and we're here to bring you live updates throughout the day featuring all the best offers so you can bag yourself a bargain.
As the name suggests, the Amazon Black Friday Week sale runs from now all the way through to Black Friday next week - before extending out until Cyber Monday on November 28.
Offers you see on launch day will be available for the entire length of the sale - if they don't sell out first - though there may also be a few surprise limited-time lightning deals. We'll share any we spot with you here so you don't miss out.
7 best Amazon Black Friday deals
- Echo Dot (4th Gen): was
£49.99now £19.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49.99 now £27.99
- Sony WF-C500 Earbuds: was
£90now £49
- Asus Vivobook 15: was
£449.99now £229.99
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet:
£59.99now £31.99
- Google Pixel 6a: was
£399now £299
- Kindle Paperwhite: was
£129.99now £94.99
More Amazon Black Friday deals
- Amazon devices: 58% off Echo Dot, Fire Stick
- Beauty: up to 58% off fragrances
- Gaming: PS5 and Xbox games from £10.99
- Headphones: Sony and Jabra from £49
- Health: up to 25% off smart scales
- Home: Yankee Candle from £1.89
- Kindle: ebooks from 99p
- Kitchen: over 50% off Nespresso
- Laptops: Asus laptops from £229.99
- Phones: up to £300 off Sony Xperia
- Smart home: up to 51% off Blink cameras
- Smartwatch: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals
- Toys: 20% off Lego
- TVs: smart TVs from £99
- Vacuums: £150 off Shark vacuums