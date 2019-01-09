LIFX Tile smart lighting update unlocks secret tap-to-change color feature

CES 2019 is usually about pushing brand new gear at consumers, but LIFX has just made that rarest of announcements – a significant update to an existing product that you don't have to spend a penny extra on to enjoy.

If you're the owner of one of its LIFX Tile smart lighting kits, you'll soon get an all-new feature that will bring touch controls to the lighting system.

'Surely that requires brand new equipment?" you may ask. Actually, no – the LIFX Tile was already secretly equipped with accelerometers embedded in each of its wall-mountable lighting units, meaning that all it requires to be activated is an over-the-air firmware update.

New lighting options

Simply tap one of the lighting modules, and the connected LIFX Tile units will cycle through different lighting option. There's also a new fireplace-simulating lighting style being added to the preset option.

“Next year is an exciting time for LIFX where we will expand our range and continue to add to the experience of home lighting. Tile Tap and Tile Fire are just the first steps in our plans to create a whole new set of lighting experiences for our customers," said LIFX Founder, Marc Alexander.

Want to see the Tap update in action for yourself? Click here for a video (which unfortunately we can't embed in this post.)

Expect to see the update roll out at some point in February 2019.