LG’s 2021 OLED TVs finally have a price – and they’re not as bad as you’d expect

LG has just unveiled the pricing and availability for its 2021 OLED TV lineup, including the flagship C1 OLED and G1 OLED models.

Pricing for the LG C1 OLED, the replacement to last year’s LG CX OLED, starts at $1,799 for the 55-inch OLED55C1PUB which will be available by the end of March and reaches up to $5,999 for the monstrous new 83-inch version, which is due out in May.

For the LG G1 OLED, the replacement to last year's LG GX OLED, you’re looking at $2,199 for the 55-inch model (OLED55G1PUA) that's available in April; the $2,999 65-inch OLED65G1PUA will be available by the end of March.

If you’re looking to spend even less on an LG OLED this year, the company says its new A1 OLED series (the replacement for the LG BX OLED) will be available starting in April for $1,599 with the 55-inch OLED55A1PUA, and will drop down to just $1,299 when the 48-inch OLED48A1PUA comes out in June.

Some of the TVs are pretty pricey, sure, but considering that the LG A1 OLED will start at just $1,299 and only go down in price as we creep toward Black Friday 2021, these prices are much better than previous years' models.

Pictured: The all-new LG C1 OLED. (Image credit: LG)

LG A1 OLED US pricing and release dates

48-inch OLED48A1PUA is available June 2021 for $1,299

55-inch OLED55A1PUA is available April 2021 for $1,599

65-inch OLED65A1PUA is available April 2021 for $2,199

77-inch OLED77A1PUA is available June 2021 for $3,199

LG C1 OLED US pricing and release dates

48-inch OLED48C1PUB is available April 2021 for $1,499

55-inch OLED55C1PUB is available this month on LG’s website for $1,799

65-inch OLED65C1PUB is available this month on LG’s website for $2,499

77-inch OLED77C1PUB is available this month on LG’s website for $3,799

83-inch OLED83C1PUA is available May 2021 for $5,999

LG G1 OLED US pricing and release dates

55-inch OLED55G1PUA is available April 2021 for $2,199

65-inch OLED65G1PUA is available this month on LG’s website for $2,999

77-inch OLED77G1PUA is available this month on LG’s website for $4,499

We should have these TVs in for review soon, but until then check out our reviews of last year's LG CX OLED and LG GX OLED for an idea of what to expect later this year. Or check out our guide to the best TVs of 2021 to see what LG's TVs are up against.