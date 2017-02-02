LG Watch Sport could have more features than the Apple Watch, but cost you less

Rumor has it LG is about to announce two new Android Wear 2.0 watches - the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport – but one will cost quite a bit more and boast LTE and Android Pay onboard.

Android Police is reporting from a trusted source the LG Watch Sport will cost $349 (about £275, AU$450), which is expected to be about $100 more than the LG Watch Style.

Previous leaks have suggested the Watch Sport is set to come with far more features than the Style though. It should have LTE built-in to allow you to use the watch without your phone, GPS, a heart rate monitor and NFC for Android Pay.

NFC may also feature here for the long rumored launch of LG Pay, which is expected to work in a similar way to Android Pay.

Much like an Apple Watch

When it comes to the price of the Watch Sport, if this rumor is true the LG Watch Sport will in fact be cheaper than LG's Watch Urbane 2nd Edition, the last Android Wear device from the company, which launched at $359.99 (about £285, AU$470).

Both the Watch Sport and Watch Style are also expected to use a “digital crown” button on the side of the phone to navigate, in a similar way to how the Apple Watch 2 works.

We hope to see the announcement coming in the next few weeks and current rumors suggest both watches will come with Google Assistant built-in and Android Wear 2.0 right out of the box.