Lenovo's first noise-cancelling headphones challenge Bose and Sony

This year, Lenovo will release two new noise-cancelling headphones that will carry its Yoga moniker into the audio realm. The new headphones — the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 ANC and Lenovo Yoga ANC — are expected to go on sale around June and July, respectively, and compete with the Microsoft Surface Headphones.

According to Lenovo, the on-ear headphones are intended to be companions for the company’s laptop series for which they’re named after, but they should still work with any device, be it Windows, Android, iOS or otherwise.

Here's our current line-up of the best noise-cancelling headphones

Want more audio innovation news? We're at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show!

Got money to burn? Check out the $3,000 Focal Stellia

In terms of technical details, Lenovo claims the headphones will use both traditional active noise-cancellation (ANC) and something called electronic noise-cancellation (ENC) that’s used on the microphone to block out noise while you’re making calls.

That being said, while other headphones are more focused on blocking out commuting or traveling noise (the sound of a jet engine or drone of a bus, for example), Lenovo’s headphones are intended mostly for office use.

That fact will help separate the Lenovo Yoga and ThinkPad X1 ANC from other similar style headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose QuietComfort 35 II, and puts them closer in line with the Microsoft Surface Headphones.

In terms of battery life, Digital Trends reports that they'll boast around 15 hours with noise-cancellation turned on, and around 20 hours with noise-cancellation off.

The Lenovo Yoga ANC will go on sale in July for $170 (around £129, AU$235), while the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 ANC will go live in Europe in June for around $150 (£115, AU$200) with release in other territories to be determined.