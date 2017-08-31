Lenovo K8 Plus to launch in India on September 6, K8 to follow soon

Lenovo is all set to launch two more devices in its K Series in India after the launch of the K8 Note earlier this month. The devices set to be launched are the K8 and K8 Plus, which will be aimed at the budget segment.

Lenovo has been teasing the K8 Plus on social media since the launch of the K8 Note earlier this month. Now, the company has confirmed that the device will be launched in India on September 6. The teaser from Lenovo comes with the following tagline “Do you look at your smartphone and always #KraveForMore? It's time to end that with the new and powerful #LenovoK8Plus. Coming soon!”

Does your smartphone make you #KraveForMore? #LenovoK8Plus is here to put an end to that! Unveiling on 6th Sep, exclusively on @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/9RsTFuQPQdAugust 30, 2017

E-commerce portal Flipkart has also teased the device, mentioning that the K8 Plus will come with a dual camera setup, similar to the K8 Note. It also confirmed that the K8 Plus will be sold exclusively by Flipkart in India. The teaser also highlighted that the device will come with bokeh effect feature, similar to the K8 Note.

As per reports, both the K8 and K8 Plus are scheduled to arrive in India by mid-September. Considering this, we expect both the devices to be launched on the same day. As far as the specifications are concerned, the K8 Plus has been spotted on Geekbench running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with a 1.69GHz MediaTek Helio P25 processor clubbed with 3GB RAM.

To recall, the Lenovo K8 Note was launched with a 5.5-inch full HD display, Helio X23 processor, 3 / 4 GB RAM, 32 / 64 GB internal storage, 13MP + 5 MP dual camera setup, 13MP front camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Coming to the pricing, the K8 may be priced lower than the K8 Note as it is under powered compared to it. Considering the pricing of the K8 Note, the K8 Plus may be priced below Rs. 10,000, giving good competition to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and the recently launched Micromax Canvas Infinity.