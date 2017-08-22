Micromax Canvas Infinity offers 'Full Vision' display at Rs 9999

Micromax Canvas Infinity finally makes the 18:9 Full Vision screen mainstream. The newly launched phone is the Samsung Galaxy S8 for budget users. Recently LG launched it's mid-range Q6 phone in India that replicates the flagship LG G6 in a smaller form factor and toned down specifications.

Micromax Canvas Infinity is the company’s first phone with an 18:9 Full Vision display. The phone comes with a Snapdragon chipset and 16 MP Selfie camera while being priced at just Rs. 9999. The Amazon-exclusive handset would first available for purchase on 1st September 2017.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Specifications

Speaking of the specs, the Micromax Canvas Infinity sports a 5.77-inch (1440 x 720) Full Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Dimensionally, the phone is quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8 with an identical screen to body ratio. On the outside, the Canvas Infinity features a premium metal construction with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Moving inside, there is the quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC with four Cortex-A53 CPUs running at 1.4 GHz each. This is mated with the Adreno 308 GPU. Memory-wise, the Micromax Canvas Infinity comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of onboard storage.

Talking of the software, the brand new smartphone runs Android Nougat out of the box. Moreover, the company has officially promised an Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Canvas Infinity.

Coming to the optics, Micromax’s latest smartphone rocks a 16 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and Real Time Bokeh support. At the back, there is a standard 13 MP shooter powered by Super Pixel technology.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity packs all the regular connectivity options like 4G LTE, VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG support, etc. A 2900mAh battery juices up the handset.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pricing and Availability

As mentioned above, the Micromax Canvas Infinity costs Rs. 9,999 and will be exclusively sold through Amazon.in. The first sale date is September 1, 2017, and you can register for it now. Nevertheless, the phone would be available from other offline and online retailers at a later date.