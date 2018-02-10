Leaked screenshot of Xiaomi Mi 7 reveal major details

It’s not a surprise that Xiaomi is going to announce its next flagship smartphone soon. It’s just a matter of 'when'.

At first, it was expected that the Chinese manufacturer would take its flagship smartphone, the Mi 7 to Mobile World Congress (MWC) which will act as its launchpad. The latest rumors suggest that Xiaomi will be backing down from the launch of Mi 7 during MWC and instead unveil a buffed up Mi Mix 2.

Whatever may be the case, a screenshot claiming to be from the Mi 7 itself has been doing rounds on the web revealing some rather juicy details about the phone.

According to the leaked screengrab, the Mi 7 will be powered by Snapdragon 845 which is pretty obvious for a flagship. The surprising begins after that. The picture states that Mi 7 will have a battery capacity of 4,480 mAh which is a bump up from 3,350 mAh battery found on the Mi 6.

Other key specs include 8GB of RAM which is an expected update. The high-end variant of Mi 6 comes with 6GB of RAM and it is only logical for Xiaomi to upgrade it to 8GB. We also expect that the company will make 6GB the base variant, taking a cue from the likes of OnePlus.

The smartphone in question is also said to sport dual 16-megapixel cameras and a 5.6-inch display of 2160x1080 pixels resolution.

However, the screenshot misses out on the MIUI version powering the Mi 7. If you believe the screenshot, this particular phone runs on MIUI 8.1.30 which is rather dated. MIUI 9 has been out for quite a while now and Xiaomi’s flagship running on a dated OS is unbelievable. Hence our skepticism.

Thankfully, the smartphone will launch in the next few months ending everyone’s confusion.

Last year, the company ditched the Mi 6 and brought the Mi Mix 2 to India instead. It will also be interesting to see whether Xiaomi brings the Mi 7 to India this time.

We’re hoping it does.