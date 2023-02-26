Leaked iPhone 15 Pro Max images show off the phone from all angles

Audio player loading…

Leaks around the iPhone 15 are arriving thick and fast at the moment, with the latest imagery reveal focusing on the most expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max model – and there are a few changes from the current model to talk about.

These renderings are courtesy of well-known tipster Ice Universe (opens in new tab), and we get a look at the iPhone 15 Pro Max from just about every angle possible. The images are apparently based on schematic information that Apple has given to its supply chain partners.

Intriguingly, the same leak refers to the "iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra)" – we had previously thought that the iPhone 15 Ultra might be a completely separate model, but the implication here is that it will be rebranded Pro Max.

Exclusive：iPhone 15 Pro Max（or iPhone 15 Ultra），Rendering based on CAD.Compared with 14ProMax,bezel is narrower，but thicker.Titanium alloy middle frame with frosted process, Type-C ，No physical button design.

Camera bumps

There's not a huge amount of change in the design from the iPhone 14 Pro Max, though the chassis is more curved than it has been before. The height and the width are said to be slightly less on the 2023 model, while the thickness has gone up a little. We're talking fractions of millimeters here though.

Those fractions apply to the rear camera bump as well, it would seem, with the bump on the iPhone 15 Pro Max set to be a touch shallower than on its predecessor. It seems the camera bump will be slightly different on all the iPhones this time around.

You can see these images are showing the expected switch from Lightning to USB-C for the data and charging port, and there are gaps for the power and volume buttons – perhaps because Apple is using solid-state haptic buttons this year.

Analysis: a leaky time for Apple

In the last few days alone we've seen plenty of information about the upcoming iPhone 15 range, something that we imagine Apple boss Tim Cook isn't all that happy about. We've seen unofficial renders for both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Plus, for example.

On top of that, we've seen real life pictures of the new USB-C port, and rumors of a brand new dark red color that could be available as an iPhone 15 Pro special edition. And those are just the leaks from the last week or so.

That has to be a worry for a company that plays its cards as close to its chest as Apple does, and it feels as though we're seeing more leaks than normal this time around. These phones aren't expected to get a full unveiling for another seven months.

It shows how tricky it is to keep anything under wraps these days, especially when a host of partners and suppliers are involved too – leaks can come from any one of them, and it's difficult for Apple to keep control over every link in the iPhone chain.