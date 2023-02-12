The iPhone 15 is being tipped to come with a new camera bump

Audio player loading…

It's likely to be another seven months until the official unveiling of the iPhone 15, but in the meantime there are plenty of leaks and rumors to digest – including one that points to a "new camera bump" for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

This comes from tipster ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)) on Twitter. The claim was made in response to a round-up of the leaked iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus specs that have been circulating up until this point.

However, there are no other details attached – so it's not clear exactly how the camera bump on the successors to the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are going to differ. Presumably, some kind of redesign is going to be involved.

Add a pinch of salt

It's worth pointing out that the mention of a new camera bump is preceded by the line "don't quote me on this but" – suggesting that this might not be the most reliable rumor in terms of the quality of the information or the certainty of it coming to pass.

That said, ShrimpApplePro isn't new to the phone leaks game. While we have had some inaccurate information from this source in the past, there have also been some correct predictions. Those correct predictions include the battery size on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

At this stage then, it's a definitely maybe on the redesigned camera bump for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. It's going to be interesting to see if we hear any more rumors along these lines between now and September.

Analysis: let the speculation begin

In terms of appearance, the camera bump on the back of the iPhone 14 is identical to the one on the iPhone 13, which in turn is only a slight variation (in terms of lens positioning) to the one we got with the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11.

So you could say we've not seen a substantial camera bump revamp for the iPhone since 2019, which is quite a stretch. That makes us more likely to believe that this is an accurate leak and that Apple really is going to make a change this year.

The speculation has already started on Twitter about what the "new camera bump" hint could mean. Perhaps extra lenses will be added beyond the two 12MP modules on the current model, or perhaps the bump will get bigger or more pronounced.

Apple could even follow the lead of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and have the camera lenses separated on the back of the phone, without any visible housing around them. As yet, we haven't seen any leaked images of the iPhone 15.