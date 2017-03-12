Latest leaks cover everything there is to know about the Galaxy S8

With a little over two weeks to wait until the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8, there isn't much time left for industry insiders to get their predictions in - and KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo certainly hasn't held back in his latest investor note, as seen by 9to5Google.

Ming-Chi Kuo has a good record for Apple hardware tips and so is worth listening to on the S8 too, even if you shouldn't take these details as set in stone just yet. First of all he nails down the on-sale date as April 21, which corroborates what we've previously heard.

As other insiders have said, Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting two size variants for the Galaxy S8, both running OLED displays and WQHD+ resolutions of 2,960 x 2,400 pixels. You'll be able to choose from a 5.8-inch model (with a 3,000mAh battery) and a 6.2-inch model (with a 3,500mAh battery) come launch day.

The specs keep coming

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the US, Japan and China will get phones running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, while Samsung's own Exynos 8895 processor will be used in Europe and the rest of Asia. The amount of memory will differ to, with Korea and China getting 6GB phones while the rest of us have to make do with 4GB.

As for that all-important camera, a 12MP rear-facing camera and 8MP front-facing one have been tipped, once again putting Ming-Chi Kuo in line with earlier rumors. The analyst goes on to say that all models of the S8 will have 3D curved glass, and bring Samsung's flagship line into the modern age with the addition of USB-C.

There's not a huge amount that's new here, but Ming-Chi Kuo has a decent track record in phone predictions and his note adds an extra level of credibility to the specs and rumors that have been flying around. Samsung's going to have to work very hard if it wants to reveal anything truly surprising at the official launch.