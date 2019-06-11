It's Prime time: Amazon Prime launches in the UAE

With barely a month after launch, Amazon is now bringing its gold standard Amazon Prime service to consumers in the UAE.

The service is priced at AED 16 per month but Amazon is currently running a promotion at AED 12 per month (140 per year) until October 31st. There's also a 30 day free trial to get you started.

Benefits for signing up for Amazon Prime in the UAE include the following:

Free Next-Day delivery on all eligible items shipped by Amazon.ae

Free international delivery on millions of eligible items and orders over AED 100 from Amazon US when you shop from Amazon.ae

Exclusive access to popular and award-winning movies and TV shows with Prime Video

Access to a selection of free games every month, free in-game loot, a Twitch channel subscription and more with Twitch Prime

30 minute early access to select deals

Expect Amazon Prime to offer more value over time as new services are added in the UAE such as Prime Music or Alexa skills.

To sign up for a Prime membership, head over to Amazon’s Prime page to start your 30-day free trial of the service.