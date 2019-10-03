Ireland vs Russia live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

It's pretty much win or bust for Ireland in their remaining Rugby World Cup Pool matches following their shock defeat to hosts Japan. Will Ireland get back on track or will the Russians wreck their quarter-final qualification hopes? Watch the action as it happens with our Ireland vs Russia live stream guide.

It'll be an upset of even bigger proportions if they slip up once again against a Russia side that battled but fell short in their bruising tournament opener against Samoa.

Live stream Ireland vs Russia - where and when This Pool A clash takes place at the 30,132 capacity Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe City on Thursday, October 3. The game kicks off at 7.15pm JST local time - that's an 11.15am start for Ireland fans and folks tuning in from the UK, and a 1.15pm kick-off for those looking to cheer on their side from Russia.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has had to face a big dilemma ahead of today's clash. The temptation would have been to field his strongest side against Russia in order to get back on track. However, having played his favoured starting line-up available to him for the first two games, Schmidt will nevertheless feel the need to rotate his players in order to prevent burn out.

The Irish should receive a boost with the return of talismanic fly half Johnny Sexton, who was rested for the Japan defeat.

Russia are also set to field a much-changed side for today's clash, and one fears for the rotated Bears as they could be on the receiving end of a backlash from the wounded Irish.

You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup Ireland vs Russia live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to stream Ireland vs Russia live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all 48 matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool A match will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 10.25am BST and kick-off at a quarter past eleven. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Ireland vs Russia: live stream in Australia

Today's match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 8.15pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch Ireland vs Russia live in New Zealand

Today's Pool A game is being exclusively broadcast live in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. Kick-off is at 10.15pm NZST on Wednesday. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.



(Image credit: Future)

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada

In Canada the rights to show the Rugby World Cup 2019 are owned by TSN So that means you can access coverage of today's opening match via your TV, online or on the TSN app. Kick-off is 3.15am PT and 6.15am ET. If you want to catch it but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to access the rugby coverage.

How to live stream Ireland vs Russia in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is at 3.15am PT and 6.15am ET. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too: