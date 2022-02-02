iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 import prices may give us an idea of what to expect

Audio player loading…

Both the iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 are expected to be among the next wave of Apple gadgets, and new import data for both of the devices suggests they're coming soon, and may give us an idea of pricing.

As ever, information from other countries shouldn't be taken as official confirmation of pricing (this is information from an import to India) as it's subject to change and exchange rates. However, it still gives us a general idea of what price to expect.

According to information from 91Mobiles, India has imported three model numbers for the iPhone SE 3 that match with information we've seen from other databases.

The data from these imports suggests the price of the phone will be around Rs 23,000 (roughly $300, £230, AU$430).

Smartphone pricing is usually a touch more complicated than those estimations, so we'd expect the phone to cost more in each of those markets. The iPhone SE 2020 cost $399 / £389 / AU$679 at launch, so we'd expect similar prices to that.

On top of the smartphone, the website also has evidence of two new iPad models that are expected to be the iPad Air 5 and the new iPad for 2022. The pricing for the former starts at Rs 37,500 (around $500, £370, AU$700), while the latter starts at Rs 22,500 (around $300, £230, AU$420).

We wouldn't expect any of this pricing information to be entirely accurate, but it does give us a general idea of how much each product may cost to buy directly from Apple.

It's also further evidence that Apple is ramping up for a launch of some more mobile gadgets, with the iPhone SE 3 and new iPad models expected to land in either April or May this year. Hopefully it won't be long until we hear official information on each.

Opinion: I can't imagine the iPhone SE 3 price will go up

The iPhone SE experiment seems to have been a success for Apple. For example, in the US it was reported that during one quarter of 2020 the iPhone SE accounted for 22% of its smartphone sales.

Those aren't flagship iPhone sales figures, but they're a clearly successful part of Apple's current business model. A big part of that will be down to the price, and I'll be shocked if that increases by a lot when compared to the 2020 model.

We may see a slight price increase, but Apple's main selling point for the iPhone SE 3 will be a lower price than all the rest of the smartphones that it sells. If it ramps the price up significantly, it'll lose that USP.

Most leaks point to a slim upgrade for the iPhone SE with a similar design to the model we saw in 2020 but with improvements inside the phone such as a new chipset and 5G.

If Apple wants to continue the success of its iPhone SE line, it should look to similar pricing for its third iteration.