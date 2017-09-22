iPhone 8 teardown gives us our first look inside the phone

It’s iPhone 8 day! The phone will be hitting stores and doorsteps across the world, and one site has already got its hands on one, and torn it apart.

iFixit, which is known for its teardowns, has opened up the iPhone 8 to show the world what’s inside and for the most part it’s a lot like the iPhone 7, as you might expect, but it’s not identical.

Key findings include confirmation that the battery is indeed 1,821mAh, as was recently reported. Fully charged this will deliver 6.96Wh of energy, down from 7.45Wh with the 1,960mAh iPhone 7 battery, and little more than half of the 11.55Wh offered by the 3,000mAh Samsung Galaxy S8 battery. Though Apple claims the iPhone 8 will last just as long as the iPhone 7 due to efficiency improvements.

The teardown also found the expected 2GB of LPDDR4 RAM, which is the same amount as the iPhone 7, though of course overall performance should be dramatically improved by the new A11 Bionic chipset.

Adhesive strips being removed from the iPhone 8's battery. Credit: iFixit

Simpler screws and stronger ports

Other obvious differences include the presence of a wireless charging coil, and it sounds like the iPhone 8 might be marginally easier to repair than the iPhone 7, thanks to the general absence of tri-point screws.

Other small changes include a new Lightning port bracket which seemingly reinforces the port, and seemingly more adhesive strips and black tape than they were expecting, holding things down and together.

Ultimately there’s nothing wildly new and unexpected here though. For that we’ll have to wait for the iPhone X teardown.

Via MacRumors