The best iPhone 8 deals in March 2018

iPhone 8 deals are waaaaaay more affordable than the eye-wateringly expensive iPhone X, and only more so with the latest O2 deals that have come to market. If you want one of the latest iPhones without paying silly money, then the iPhone 8 is the Apple handset to go for.

A host of new iPhone 8 deals have recently become available to make Apple's fantastic 2017 flagship a really tempting mobile phone choice at the moment. Is it a mere coincidence that the price has dropped around the same time the new Samsung Galaxy S9 has been released? We think not!

You can save yourself lots of money by using TechRadar's price comparison tool on this very page. And to make it even easier for you to get the best price on the Apple iPhone 8, we've picked out specific recommendations further down the page so you can easily locate the most attractive deals at different data points, networks and budgets.

Filter and compare all of the iPhone 8 deals available in the UK:

The top 5 best iPhone 8 deals you can buy in the UK today:

When the iPhone 8 hit the shelves, we were doing everything possible to prepare people that they were going to have to spend big to get the 2017 Apple iPhone. But as you'll see, you can already get this brilliant iPhone for less than £1000 over the two years and there are some fantastic deals to be snapped up...

iPhone 8 64GB | £150 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £30pm

This Mobiles.co.uk tariff just took over as our favourite iPhone 8 deal. There's really nothing much not to like here. Let's start with the beautiful £30 monthly payments, and then move to the healthy 4GB of data. O2's the network, so Priority rewards are abound. And although the upfront cost is quite chunky, our exclusive 10OFF code will at least trim it by a tenner. Total cost over 24 months is £870 Get this cheap iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

If you want to jump on to the UK's fastest 4G network, we don't actually see much point in faffing around with lower data deals. It only costs a little bit more to escalate things massively up to this just-improved 20GB tariff, which is an extremely healthy amount of data to play with. We like that the monthlies are coming in under £40 and the upfront fee has come down to a very reasonable £65 when you enter the code 10OFF at the checkout. Total cost over 24 months is £977 View this iPhone 8 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £80 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 16GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £39pm

We really admire the delicate balance between upfront cost and monthly spend on this iPhone 8 deal from Mobiles.co.uk. The former is made even better with our exclusive 10OFF voucher code and the latter are under the £40-mark. Plus, you get a healthy amount of data that you can use each month as well. Cracking value. Total cost over 24 months is £1016 View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £42pm

As is so often the case, Three comes up trumps on the iPhone 8 where mega data plans are involved. Forget lower data deals on the numerical network, because £42 a month and absolutely nothing to pay at the start is now pretty much the cheapest way to go anyway. 30GB will almost certainly cater for all your streaming and surfing needs each month. Total cost over 24 months is £1008 View this iPhone 8 deal at Buymobiles

iPhone 8 256GB | £175 upfront (With 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £39pm

The iPhone 8 starts with 64GB instead of the the 32GB of the iPhone 7 , but that's still not going to be enough room for the tunes, snaps and videos some people will want to store on their phone. This Vodafone deal is one of the cheapest ways you can currently get the model with more memory. Total cost over 24 months is £1111 View this deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 deals: how much does the phone cost?

The SIM-free price of the new iPhone 8 is £699. That's £100 more than the iPhone 7 cost when it launched in the UK 12 months ago, so while this is not the iPhone X, nor is it what you'd call a cheap alternative. To get the phone on a 24 month contract you'll obviously have to pay a fair whack more than that, so depending on which tariff suits you best you may or may not be better off buying SIM free with a SIM only deal.

iPhone 8 review in brief

Obviously excellent, but not a giant leap forward

Screen size: 4.7-inches | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 148g | OS: iOS 11 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 1821mAh

Better screen than iPhone 7

New gold colour is handsome

It's expensive

Same old design

Don't expect a revolution with the iPhone 8. It's essentially a tweaked iPhone 7 with a few enhancements and one or two upgrades. For that reason we wouldn't particularly recommend this phone to anyone with an iPhone 7 - but for those with older phones this could make a timely upgrade if the price of the iPhone X makes you want to weep.

Read TechRadar's full iPhone 8 review

Now let's break down the best iPhone 8 deals by network...

Best iPhone 8 deals on EE this month

iPhone 8 64GB | FREE upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £48pm

This is an iPhone 8 deal worth considering if need to eek even more data out for streaming and downloading. You don't have to pay a single penny upfront and the monthly payments aren't too bad. Plus, you get a free portable battery pack from Direct Mobiles if you enter the code TECHPOWER at the checkout. Total cost over 24 months is £1152 View this iPhone 8 deal from Direct Mobiles

Best iPhone 8 deals on O2 this month

iPhone 8 64GB | £180 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 2GB data | £28pm

O2 is the go-to network for sub-£30 per month iPhone 8 tariffs. This Mobiles.co.uk plan is among the very cheapest iPhone deals on the market in the UK right now. It's a pound more expensive a month than the very lowest we've seen it, but this deal is still an utter bargain on Apple's 2017 flagship. Total cost over 24 months is £852 Get this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £76.99 upfront| 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41 per month

O2 has rather lost its mojo when it comes to big data deals on the iPhone 8., but this 25GB plan from Mobile Phones Direct is still competitive compared to what the other networks are offering. We're really keen on the small upfront spend, too. Total cost over 24 months is £1060.99 View this iPhone 8 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

Best iPhone 8 deals on Vodafone this month

iPhone 8 64GB | £80 upfront with 10OFF code) | 1GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £37pm

This is currently the cheapest way to get the iPhone 8 on Vodafone, but that doesn't mean it's the best value. You only get 1GB of data for your money, which doesn't last long if you're on Spotify or Google Maps away from the Wi-Fi a lot. Total cost over 24 months is £968 View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 8 64GB | £260 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23pm

Now we know that this tariff is by no means whatsoever going to be the perfect iPhone 8 deal for everybody, but just hear us out. If (and it's a big if) you can find £260 upfront, it means monthly payments over the next two years of an unbelievable £23. That's for 4GB of data, so not bad at all. Total cost over 24 months is £812 View this iPhone 8 deal at e2save

Best iPhone 8 deals on Three this month

