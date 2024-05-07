Don't wait for the Nintendo Switch 2, you can save on a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller right now

If you’ve been holding off for the chance to save a few dollars on a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, then now is the time to act.

Currently available for just $62.75 (was $69.99) at Walmart, this saving of $7.24 might not look like a lot on paper but it’s worth bearing in mind that this official gamepad hasn’t received many major price cuts in the past. In fact, this modest saving is beating out the lowest-ever Amazon price of $64.

If the Nintendo Pro Controller is still outside of your budget, however, consider the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller as a cheaper alternative. It’s available on sale for just $38.53 (was $59.99) at Amazon which, while not the lowest-ever price, is a solid saving.

Nintendo has confirmed that a Nintendo Switch successor will be announced before March 31 next year, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not a good time to pick up some Nintendo Switch accessories.

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors suggest that the upcoming console will support certain peripherals through backwards compatibility. Although this isn't officially confirmed, it makes this ongoing discount on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller worth considering.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69.99 now $62.75 at Walmart

Savings on this official controller are quite rare, so you should jump on this $7.24 discount if you've been holding off. Beating the lowest-ever Amazon price of $64, this is the perfect opportunity to secure a fantastic controller for a little less.

We consider the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to be one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers on the market. It boasts an incredible battery life, which often sees it lasting about 50 hours between charges, and boasts a range of hardware features like an NFC reader and HD Rumble. We awarded the controller a four-and-a-half star rating out of five in our Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review, highlighting its comfortable design and intuitive layout.

The only real downside of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is its relatively high asking price. While this discount means that it stings a little less, be sure to browse some of the best prices on a range of Nintendo Switch controllers in your region below.