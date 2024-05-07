I can't believe the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset has dropped to another record-low price

My absolute favorite gaming headset, the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, has dropped to a new record-low price.

Today's discount sees the headset drop to just £249 at Amazon (was £329.99) in the UK. This is brand-new low-price territory for the headset and the value has literally never been better. This represents 25% (that's an entire quarter) off the cost of one of the best premium gaming headsets available right now.

The Xbox variant is also down to this brand-new record-low price of just £249 at Amazon (was £329.99) in the UK. In addition to Xbox compatibility, this model also works with PlayStation and PC so is an excellent multi-platform choice.

There's not a record low price in the US right now, sadly, but you can still find the SteelSeries Nova Pro Wireless for its lowest price in months at Amazon right now. It's just $273.95 (was $349.99) which, while not quite as strong a discount, is still excellent value for money.

Today's best gaming headset deal

I have been singing the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless' praises ever since I first tested it for our sister site GamesRadar+. It is comfortably the best gaming headset I've ever tested in all my years reviewing gaming hardware. I use it every day for work and play now, and can't imagine swapping to anything else.

As a quick rundown of its feature set, no matter what you expect or need from a top gaming set, the Nova Pro Wireless has got it all: supreme game audio, excellent design and build quality, a fantastic mic, an ingenious, infinite battery solution, and a terrific DAC unit. It's got it all.

If you're looking for more wireless gaming headset options, then check out the below list of the latest, lowest prices no matter where you are in the world. These models spread the net wide, no matter if you're looking for one of the best PS5 headsets, the best Xbox Series X headsets, or the best Nintendo Switch headsets.