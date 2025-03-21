If you're after an audiophile gaming headset then don't miss out on the chance to snag the Audeze Maxwell for a lowest-ever price at Argos

Deals
By published

Premium audio for less

A price cut on the Audeze Maxwell gaming headphones.
(Image credit: Audeze / Future)

Audiophile gaming headsets are more often than not firmly at the premium end of the market, but with deals like this one at Argos, you can get one of the best-sounding sets for a lowest-ever price.

Right now you can get the splendid Audeze Maxwell headset for PlayStation and PC for £255.99 at Argos (was £319.99) thanks to the GAMING20 coupon code that offers 20% off select gaming products at the retailer.

The Xbox variant starts off more expensive for some reason but with the same discount code of GAMING20 also comes down to what we believe is a lowest-ever price for the set: you can have it for £279.99 at Argos (was £349.99).

Yes, this is an expensive set of headphones, but it's deals like these that make them worth shouting about, and lowest-ever prices can offer literally the best chance to go for them.

Today's best premium gaming headset deal

Audeze Maxwell gaming headset for PlayStation and PC
Audeze Maxwell gaming headset for PlayStation and PC: was £319.99 now £255.99 at Argos

Using the code GAMING20 at Argos can snag you the excellent audiophile-grade Maxwell headset for a lowest-ever price (as far as we can tell). If you've been looking to go premium with your next gaming headset then this is a deal worth taking note of.

Xbox headset: £279.99 at Argos (was £349.99) - lowest-ever price

US price: $299 at Amazon

View Deal

When Michelle reviewed the Maxwell headset for TechRadar, she described it as "a fantastic-sounding detailed gaming headset that has a wide soundstage, accurate imaging, and long battery life." If this is something you've been after in your next gaming headset and you've been saving for a while then now might just be the time to strike.

I'm hoping to test the Maxwell headset against some of the best headphones for gaming in the future, as well as newly announced audiophile products like the Sennheiser HD 550.

If you're not in the UK, then you can check out the latest, lowest prices wherever you are in the world below, as dug up by our price-finding tech.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.

