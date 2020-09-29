iPhone 12 storage options are tipped to begin at 64GB

We've got almost a complete picture of what to expect from the iPhone 12 handsets now, but there's always more to learn – and the latest leak suggests storage options are going to start at 64GB for the cheaper models.

That's according to well-known tipster Jon Prosser on Twitter, who says you'll be able to pick up the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini and the 6.1-inch standard iPhone 12 with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

As well as highlighting the likely storage capacities, that also backs up the rumor that the smallest iPhone will indeed be called the iPhone 12 Mini, which would be the first time that Apple has used the Mini moniker on one of its smartphones.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5thThe shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4(Definitely the final marketing name) -64/128/256iPhone 12 6.1-64/128/256Event on October 13, as I mentioned before.September 29, 2020

As for the Pro models – so the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max – those phones will start at 128GB of storage, Prosser says. The tipster has recently had a few hits and a few misses as far as Apple news goes, but these leaks seem very plausible (the iPhone 11 starts with 64GB of space).

According to Prosser's sources, the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 will ship to distributors on October 5, which means they'll be ready and waiting to send out after the Apple event that we're expecting on October 13.

The tweet didn't include any information about shipping for the more expensive Pro models. There's a good chance these won't be in stores for a few weeks yet, based on what we've been hearing about delays in production.

The iPhone 12 launch is already behind schedule, as we typically see these new handsets at the start of September. Apple itself admitted in advance that the iPhone 12 would be unveiled later than expected, but we shouldn't have long to wait now.

We're expecting performance and camera improvements as usual, though it's possible that some premium features – including a 120Hz refresh rate screen and a LiDAR scanner – will be exclusive to the most expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max model.