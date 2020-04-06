Intel might be about to launch some epic 10-core desktop processors to take on AMD

Leaked slides have detailed Intel’s incoming desktop Comet Lake-S processors ahead of their rumoured unveiling on April 30 .

As expected, the Intel Core i9-10900K will be the best processor in the lineup. The leaked materials, obtained by VideoCardz , confirm that the 10th-gen processor will be manufactured using Intel’s Skylake 14nm process and that it will feature 10 cores, 20 threads and will boost to 5.3GHz thanks to the chipmaker’s Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) technology.

Intel is positioning the incoming CPU, which will replace the current i9-9900K, as a chip that will best AMD Ryzen when it comes to gaming, with the chipmaker touting its "elite real-world performance". It goes on to say that the Core i9-10900K will "produce high framerates in your favourite games, even under extreme multi-tasking workloads".

The leaked slides claim this chip “delivers smooth game play on the most demanding titles while recording and streaming”. clock speed of 5.1GHz. This chip won’t use TVB like the flagship i9-10900K and instead relies on Intel’s Turbo Boost 3.0 tech.

There's more

The Intel Core i5-10600K, also detailed in the leak, will arrive as a 6 core, 12 thread processor with a maximum boost clock of 4.8GHz. Intel touts it as being able to deliver "great gameplay experiences" but doesn't recommend it for streamers, noting the chip can only handle "light multi-tasking while gaming".

All three processors come with a UHD 630 iGPU, according to the slides, but they’ll also be available in KF-suffixed variants that ship without a built-in GPU.

They’ll also require Intel 400-series motherboards built around the new LGA1200 socket, which will offer support new features including WiFi 6, 2.5Gb Ethernet and Thunderbolt 4.

VideoCardz notes that, as previously reported, Intel’s Comet-Lake S desktop lineup will make its debut on 30 April. It’s unclear when they’ll arrive on shelves, but a previous leak suggested that, when they do, the Intel Core i9-10900K, Core i7-10700K and Core i5-10600K will retail for €504 (about $550, £440, AU$890), €263 (about $288, £230, AU$470), and €162 (about $177, £140, AU$287), respectively.

This latest leak comes just days after Intel unveiled its 10th-generation Comet Lake-H series CPUs for high-end laptops, it’s first mobile chips to break the 5GHz barrier.

And, of course, it's hard to forget that these supposed Comet Lake processors are going to be coming out to take on Ryzen 3000 processors – and Ryzen 4000 shortly afterward. Team Red's current desktop offerings currently offer up to 16-cores on its mainstream platform, along with some seriously impressive IPC (instructions per clock) performance.

These Intel 10th-Gen Comet Lake processors are definitely going to have their work cut out for them, but with the super-high clock speeds, it might just be enough to keep Team Blue's head above water – for now.