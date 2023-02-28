Intel may have fixed one of Windows 11's biggest annoyances

Audio player loading…

Intel has released a new Bluetooth driver for Windows 10 and Windows 11, and it’s an update many of us have been clamouring for. These days, where almost every device has Bluetooth compatibility, a good connection is key, so the new drivers are definitely welcomed with open arms if they can actually solve one of Windows’ biggest problems.

For anyone using a Bluetooth device with a Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC, you may have been frustrated by an unreliable connection that drops out at awkward times, if it connects at all, and there have been instances where connecting a Bluetooth games controller to a PC can cause frame rate drops in games.

It’s all very annoying, especially for people with desktop PCs, as Bluetooth connectivity can be more of a pain.

So, what’s new?

According to the official release notes, the new Intel Bluetooth driver 22.200.0 has improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth co-existence when using Wi-Fi, better reliability for connecting your smartphone to your PC via a Bluetooth connection, and general functional updates.

Basically, better quality-of-life improvements that should hopefully take a lot of the pain out of connecting a Bluetooth device to Windows. If you’re as hyped as we are and itching to get updated, you’ll have to head on to the Intel official website and download the version that’s right for your PC.