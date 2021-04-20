iMac 24 UAE price and release date

At Apple's April 20 Spring Loaded event, the company revealed the long-rumored iMac (2021), its latest all-in-one PC - and it's more colorful than ever.

Apple has completely redesigned the iMac, with a wide range of colors available, and it's thinner and more space conscious than ever, thanks in large part to the Apple M1. This has allowed Apple to drastically shrink down the Logic Board, bringing the volume of the iMac down 50% – it's just 9.5mm thin. And that's while increasing the display to 24 inches, up from the 21.5 inches that this tier of iMac has been in the past.

This is all behind a super high-resolution 24-inch 4.5K (4,480 x 2,520) display. This display will feature a P3 color gamut, and will apparently be able to hit the same 500 nits of brightness that a MacBook Pro can hit – which is super bright. You'll also get Apple's True Tone technology, which, love it or hate it, is becoming the norm for Apple displays.

The iMac (2021) also keeps some of the best features of the 2020 model, including a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam and studio-quality microphones, as well as an optional nano-texture glass finish on the display.

(Image credit: Apple)

If you want to get this flashy new iMac, you don't have to wait long. You can preorder the iMac 2021 starting on April 30, with it hitting store shelves a bit later in late May 2021.

Luckily, the flashy redesign and the shift to the Apple M1 doesn't come with a price increase. The 24" Apple iMac (2021) price will still be AED 5,499 for the base model, which gets you a 7-core M1 with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Though you can go up to a AED 6,299 price, which will get you more color options and USB-C ports, and will also bump you up to the full 8-core version of the Apple M1, though it comes with the same SSD and RAM.

Both versions will obviously have other RAM and SSD configurations available for extra cash, but we won't know how much it will cost to upgrade those specs until the preorder pages go live on April 30.

The new Apple iMac comes in 7 colors, allowing you to find the PC that's right for your aesthetic. The Apple iMac colors are: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver. If you remember back in the late 90s and early 2000s, this was the norm for the iMac, before Apple shifted to the same gray color scheme for every computer it launched.