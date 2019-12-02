Hurry, there's 40% off the laser-powered Razer Huntsman keyboard while stocks last

The Cyber Monday deals are here, and Amazon is spicing things up with some fantastic extra savings in the form of regular Lightning Deals. This is one of the most exciting offers we've seen today: 40% off the brilliant Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard for a limited time only. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Razer Huntsman deals near you.

This is a huge saving on a state-of-the-art gaming keyboard featuring Razer's own 'opto-mechanical' switches, which work using beams of light that detect the actuation of key presses more accurately than regular mechanical switches.

Razer itself claims the switches are 30% faster than their full mechanical counterparts, and are rated for 100 million key presses, making them twice as durable.

Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard: $149.98 $85.99 at Amazon

Amazon is spicing up Cyber Monday with some tasty Lightning Deals throughout the day, including 40% off the superb Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard. With Razer's 'opto-mechanical' tech, it uses light to register keypresses with amazing accuracy. This deal is bound to sell out fast, so grab it while you can.

View Deal

We've never seen the Razer Huntsman drop below $99 at Amazon before, so this is a genuinely great Cyber Monday deal that's well worth a look if you've been thinking about pulling the trigger on a new gaming board. It won't last long at this price, so don't hang around.

If you're not in the US, here are the best Razer Huntsman deals near you:

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.