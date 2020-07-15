Looking to buy a Huawei product in the near future? You might want to wait.

Following the incredible success of their first digital live sale event and as a part of its commitment to engaging with local consumers by providing new experiences, Huawei has revealed the next edition of its livestream consumer event for UAE consumers, the Huawei Eid App Gallery Live Sale.

The livestream will be broadcast over two days on Tuesday, July 21st from 8.30PM on Huawei Arabia’s official Facebook and YouTube channels and on Wednesday, July 22nd from 8.30PM on Huawei Arabia’s official Facebook and YouTube, and Mo Vlogs YouTube channels.

Tuning into the livestream will also allow you to take advantage of several deals including limited time offers and massive flash sales with discounts as deep as 88%, all form the comfort of your home.

The live sale will also feature exclusive first buy of Huawei’s latest 5G flagship, the trendy Huawei Nova 7 5G with free Huawei Watch GT gift bundle.

You can also interact with various hosts of the event featuring popular football player, Adel Jamal and his brother Ammar Jamal on July 21st and celebrity vloggers MoVlogs and Lana Rose on July 22nd.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Throughout the HUAWEI AppGallery Eid Live Sale livestream, Huawei will offer UAE consumers the chance to nab great deals:

• Massive Flash Sale including buy all 3 for just 999AED: HUAWEI MatePro 5G, HUAWEI Sound X and HUAWEI P40 Pro+/ 5G and more

• Exclusive launch offer of the new 5G trendy flagship: HUAWEI Nova 7 5G for 1,799AED with free gift of a HUAWEI Watch GT

• Great offers you can’t miss including HUAWEI Mate30 Pro 5G for a live sale price of 2,399AED (original price 3.899AED) and more

• Buy more and save more with an extra discounts up-to 600AED off when buying more:

• Spend 1,000 AED and get 50 AED off

• Spend 2,000 AED and get 200 AED off

• Spend 5,000 AED and get 600 AED off

Win Free Prizes Share and comments during the livestream to win prizes