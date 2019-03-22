Huawei Mate X could be the first 5G phone to launch in India this year

Huawei will launch its foldable Mate X in India this year, the company announced recently. It could be one of the first few 5G phones to be made available, even though the 5G network is yet to be rolled out in the country. This would definitely make it future-proof but we still don’t have an official timeline for the launch other than a rumored mid-2019 availability.

The Mate X was unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, earlier this year. Unlike Samsung, Huawei is letting people hold their foldable phone but there’s a catch. At a closed-door hands-on session held in New Delhi recently, journalists were not allowed to fold the Mate X as it was a preliminary build.

Huawei Mate X features a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel which extends to an 8-inch display when unfolded. It measures 5.4mm when unfolded and 11mm when folded. The phone is powered by Kirin 980 chipset which is manufactured on a 7nm architecture process. It has an octa-core CPU and is backed by 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Mate X runs Android 9.0 Pie under the company’s EMUI 9.1 skin.

Image Credit: TechRadar (Image: © TechRadar)

There are three rear cameras on the back which consist of a primary 40MP wide-angle camera with an aperture of f/1.8, 16MP, 17mm ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. In addition, there’s a Time of Flight sensor on the back as well which will assist in depth-sensing. Like the phones in Mate series, this one also has its cameras optimized by Leica.

A fingerprint sensor is embedded into the power button on the side and the Mate X is powered by a 4,500mAh battery. It supports 55W fast charging and Huawei’s proprietary SuperCharge which enables 85% charge in 30 minutes.

The phone will launch at a price of 2,299 Euros, which roughly translates to around 1,79,900 INR. Due to the steep pricing of the Mate X, we’re not sure if it will attract many buyers in a price-volatile market like India. Samsung has also confirmed that it will be bringing its Galaxy Fold to the Indian market in 2019 but without 5G support.