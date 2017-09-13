Huawei launches Watch 2 in India with 4G connectivity and Android Wear 2.0

Last night we all witnessed the launch of the much-awaited Apple iPhones. Along with iPhones, Apple launched the new Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K. Taking up the competition among the smart watches, the Chinese OEM Huawei launched the Watch 2 in India, which was introduced at the MWC held in earlier this year.

The watch comes with 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with a 390x390 resolution and pixel density of 326PPI. It is protected by Corning Gorilla glass and the IP68 rating makes it water and dust resistant.

The highlight of the watch is its ability to connect with the smartphone and allow the users to make and receive phone calls, and send messages without needing to carry a phone with them. With the built in GPS system, users can use apps like Uber, Foursquare and Facebook Messenger.

Apart from this, the watch also serves as a fitness device using its multiple sensors which collect the comprehensive data on user activity, including distance, speed, steps, heart rate, heart rate range, calories, gait, route and more. The sensors along with advanced algorithms provide fitness solutions and make working out more efficient and effective for the user.

You can also add music to your workout by playing tracks from a local music library or third party apps. It also features smart living apps along with Wifi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity.

All the above functions are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. For storing the data, the watch comes with a storage capacity of 768 MB. The watch's Android Wear 2.0 operating system makes it compatible with both Android and iOS.

The watch gets its daily fuel from a 420mAh battery that lasts for two days with regular use, up to 10 hours in training mode and up to three weeks in watch mode claims the company.

Price & Availability

The smartwatch will be available in three variants – Sports (Bluetooth), Classic (Bluetooth) and Sports (4G) at a price tag of Rs 20,999, Rs 25,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. The Sports (Bluetooth) will be available exclusively on Amazon India from September 13 whereas the other two variants can be bought offline as well.

Currently only black color variant will be available in India but the company will launch additional interchangeable color bands by the end of the year.