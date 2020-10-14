Huawei launches FreeBuds Pro in the UAE

Huawei today announced that its newest wireless earphones – the FreeBuds Pro – will be available in the UAE starting later this month.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro are available in three colour variants of Carbon Black, Ceramic White and Silver White, priced at AED 649. They’ll be available from October 22nd, 2020 from Huawei Experience Stores, e-shops and in select retailers across the UAE.

If you’re in the market for some good-sounding earphones and don’t want to trudge down the likes of Apple’s AirPods, then the FreeBuds Pro is a great choice, not to mention much more affordable. A unique in-ear design makes them much more comfortable to wear, and you get three varying sizes of silicone earplugs to ensure a snug fit. There’s also a fit detection feature in the Huawei Life app that tells you if your FreeBuds Pro are correctly fitted or not.

The distinctive square-shaped stem is where you’ll do most of your interactions with these earphones. You can use simple touch gestures to enable active noise cancellation, adjust the volume, answer calls, press play and skip songs.

Charge up and enjoy the quiet

Dynamic noise cancellation adds to the comfort, and the earphones can automatically identify your surrounding noise environment and switch between three noise cancellation modes – Ultra Mode, Cozy Mode and General Mode – to effectively cut out environmental noise.

With active noise cancellation enabled, the battery lasts up to 4.5 hours; without noise cancellation enabled, the battery lasts around 7 hours without needing to charge with the included charging case. The case supports both wired and wireless Huawei SuperCharge. When charging for 10 minutes, the wired charging method can charge to 30% and wireless charging method can be charged to 18%. With a 30-minute charge, the wired charging method can charge to 55%, and wireless charging can charge up to 32%.

Lastly, Dual Connection with Android, iOS and Windows smart systems means you can seamlessly switch between devices without being tied down.