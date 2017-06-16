HTC’s new U11 smartphone is squeezable, costs Rs 51,990

HTC launches its flagship smartphone, U11 in India. Launched globally in mid-May, the smartphone made it’s way to India quite soon. The company calls it the ‘Squeezable phone’, which comes with an Edge sense feature that allows you to squeeze your phone (not literally) to access custom features.

Priced at Rs 51,990, the smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will be available in India starting June end. The highlight of the device is its svelte design and the ‘squeezable' feature that allows you to put pressure on the edges to set certain commands and functions. You can set it to open an app, or your e-mail or a game, and even take a picture. So it allows you to set plethora of options to set a shortcut.

When it comes to design, HTC has followed a distinct approach and continues its unique liquid surface design, just like the HTC U Ultra. It comes in blue, black, red and silver colour variants and sports a stunning glossy texture.

It comes with a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440p) resolution display, which boasts of a super LCD 5 display with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.45GHz pumps the power to the phone, and it is aided by 6GB RAM offers 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, it has a dual-hybrid SIM slot that supports microSD card up to 2TB.

For imaging, the HTC U11 comes with a 12MP rear camera with the company’s UltraPixel 3 tech. It has 1.4 micron pixel size, BSI sensor, autofocus and OIS. The aperture is f/1.7 and there’s Dual LED flash onboard.

It is capable of recording 4K videos with 3D audio, Hi-Res audio, Acoustic Focus. On the front, it as a 16MP camera with BSI sensor, and features like live make-up, auto selfie Selfie, Voice selfie, HDR boost and more.

It is a 4G smartphone, which HTC claims to be capable of support for Cat 15 LTE with download speeds up to 800Mbps. For audio, HTC U11 has the company’s very own Usonic with Active Noise Cancellation as well as HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition.

For connectivity, it offers NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5 GHz). There’s a 3000mAh battery baked inside, which comes with Quick Charge 3.0, USB Type-C charging port. HTC claims 24.5 hours of talk time on this phone. It measures 153.9 x 75.9 x 7.9mm and weighs just 169 grams.

Sensors on HTC U11 include Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Motion G-sensor, Compass sensor, Gyro sensor, Magnetic sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Sensor Hub, Edge Sensor.