HTC Vive Cosmos Elite coming to UAE on May 21st

HTC announced today that the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite is coming to the UAE on May 21st.

Pre-orders are available from May 7th, with the full kit costing AED 4,299. An option to purchase only the headset will also be available in the UAE in mid-June. The full kit will also bundle with a redemption code for Half-Life: Alyx, as well as a redemption code for six months of Viveport Infinity to access new VR content.

“People want an incredible VR experience and we have worked hard to build Vive Cosmos Elite to deliver just that,” said Graham Wheeler, HTC. “Cosmos Elite is truly our most versatile headset yet. From consumers just discovering VR for the first time to the demanding business user, Cosmos Elite offers stellar quality, comfort, and the ability to evolve VR and XR journeys over time – from changing faceplates to adding options like wireless.”



Vive Cosmos Elite includes a pre-installed External Tracking Faceplate, 2 SteamVR base stations, and two Vive controllers. The External Tracking Faceplate can be used with base station versions 1.0 or 2.0 as well as the original Vive or Vive Pro controllers and is easily swapped with the original inside-out tracking faceplate that ships with Vive Cosmos.

Vive Cosmos Elite will be available for pre-order online on www.vive.com from May 7, or can alternatively be picked up in-store from select retailers such as Virgin Megastore and Axiom from May 21st.