How to watch Superstore online: stream every new season 6 episode from anywhere

Workplace comedy Superstore is back and the staff of Cloud 9 now have to contend with the fall out of the global Covid-19 pandemic in the show's latest run. Read on as we detail how to watch Superstore season 6 online and stream every new episode of this timely sitcom today.

How to watch Superstore season 6 New Superstore season 6 episodes air weekly on NBC Wednesday nights at 8pm ET/PT (from October 29). NBC can be readily watched without cable a number of ways - detailed below - and you can ensure you have access to your favourite wherever you are with the help of a VPN.

In fact, the very same crisis disrupted shooting of the show earlier in the year - and the storyline has had to be tweaked accordingly. The new series kicks off with its opening episode exploring how the Cloud 9 team are handling the 'new normal' - and all the difficult customers and changing job demands that come with it.

Warning: if you you're not fully up-to-date with Superstore, minor spoilers may exist below.

Fans of the show will remember that the season 5 finale back in April saw Amy (America Ferrera) preparing to move to California for a new position with Jonah (Ben Feldman). That story arc had been set to reach its conclusion, but the plot is now understood to be resolved in the second episode of this new run - which just happens to be the 100th ever episode.

Will the pair follow through with their plan and swap store 1217 in Missouri for a new life in California? Follow our guide as explain how to watch Superstore online and stream season 6 wherever you are.

How to watch Superstore season 6 online from outside your country

Abroad on business or hoping to relax on a beach somewhere tropical? If you’re out of the country when season 6 of Superstore airs then geo-blocks will prevent access to your usual VoD service, meaning you’ll miss all the trials and tribulations of the Johnson family.

The solution, however, is simple. Just download a VPN, which will alter your IP address to that of your home country. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. Viola! You’ll then be able to enjoy all episodes of Superstore season 6 no matter where you are.

Use a VPN to stream TV shows from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the very best. It works with lots of devices (including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, games consoles etc) and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to watch Superstore season 6 online for FREE in the US

Those with a cable subscriptions can catch Superstore season 6 on NBC from 8pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show online via NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, which is free to sign up for and offers a FREE 7-day trial of its Premium tier, which is what you need to watch Superstore online. Should you decide to keep the service, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year. If you prefer watching Superstore on Peacock without ads, then you'll need to pony up for Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. Other cord-cutting options that will net you access to NBC include Sling TV, whose Blue bundle includes NBC in most major metropolitan markets and costs $30 a month, or the more expensive, more fully featured fuboTV from $59.99 - though both offer free trials so you can see if they're right for you.

How to watch Superstore online in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream Superstore should find it pretty straightforward. Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV will be airing the show in tandem with US audiences every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT. Global also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch new episodes of Superstore absolutely free in Canada. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

Previous seasons of Superstore have aired on terrestrial station ITV2 in the UK, but there's no official word on if the new series will be carried by the network. Until we hear otherwise, fans of the show can only currently purchase seasons 1 to 5 through Amazon Prime Video: either individual episodes at £2.49 each, or whole seasons, all of which are £14.99. If you’re a fan of Superstore recently landed in Blighty, don’t despair. As outlined above, just download a good VPN – and you’ll be flying high on the latest hit of retail therapy season 6 in no time.

How to watch Superstore in Australia

As in the UK, there's currently no confirmed release date or broadcaster for Superstore season 6 in Australia. But if you're keen to check out the show, then you could consider paying to download the first five seasons, all of which are available via Apple iTunes or Google Play. However, if you're Down Under from abroad and already have a monthly subscription to a service with Superstore in its catalogue, you can try out a good VPN to stream Superstore season 6 online just like you would back home.