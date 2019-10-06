How to watch Arc de Triomphe 2019: live stream horse racing online from anywhere

Racing fans from around the world are descending on Longchamp in Paris this weekend for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - Europe’s richest flat race, boasting a prize-money pot of €5 million. You can watch the whole race no matter where you are in the world - and for free - by following our Arc de Triomphe live stream guide.

l'Arc de Triomphe 2019 - where and when The 2019 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe will be run on Sunday, October 6. The main race is set to start at 4.05pm local time. So that's 3.05pm BST, 10.05am ET, 7.05am PT.

A Group 1 race, open to thoroughbred horses aged three and over, 'the Arc' has been dominated in recent years by trainer John Gosden's Enable. The thoroughbred returns to Paris once more this year with Frankie Dettori as jockey in a bid to win the race for a record third consecutive time.

Enable is being well backed by the bookies to pull off the feat, and the clear favourite will have to fight off the challenge of a smaller than usual field of just 11 other horses this time out. The five-year-old's main rivals this year both appear to come from Aidan O'Brien's stable with his pair of Japan - drawn next to Enable in stall 10 - and Magical both also strongly tipped.

The great news once again for viewers in the UK is that the Arc will be shown live on free-to-air ITV. However, if you live outside the UK, keep reading as we’ll show you how to stream the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live from wherever you are in the world.

Rugby fan? See how to get a Rugby World Cup live stream

How to live stream Arc de Triomphe 2019 for free: UK stream

If you’re in the UK and you have a TV license, you can watch the Arc live on ITV. Coverage starts at 1.10pm on Sunday, with two hours of build-up and undercard racing before the main event at 3.05pm.

If you prefer to watch the racing on your computer, you can stream it on ITV or on your mobile devices via the ITV player app .

The other way to watch ITV online is to go via TVPlayer.com – we actually prefer this option as the stream tends to be better quality and more robust. It's also a faster site, more responsive and quicker to get up and running. It's still free, too.

Stream the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2019 from outside your country

If you're a racing fan and are away from the UK this weekend, don’t despair - you can still watch the Arc on ITV from anywhere in the world. Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to ITV’s website or TVPlayer.com. From there you’ll have to sign up for a free account to stream the race on your computer or from your favourite streaming device. Here's how to live stream the Arc de Triomphe 2019 with a VPN:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the Arc from the UK (using the link below).