How to watch America's Got Talent 2019 online for free in the US or abroad

Incredible singers, dancing dogs, men spitting out water in a synchronised dance routine - what else could we be talking about other than America's Got Talent? Yes, the much loved TV show has returned once again for its 14th season and we're here to tell you how to watch America's Got Talent online.

Watch America's Got Talent 2019: when's it on? Get the popcorn ready because it is time for a new weekly TV addiction. America's Got Talent has returned for season 14. The first episode airs on May 28 and each episode of the show will come out every Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT. You can find a full list of options for how to watch America's Got Talent online below, even if you happen to be out of the country when an episode airs.

Joining veteran judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, new faces Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough are here to critique America's best performers. Backed by the ever charismatic Terry Crews playing the role of host, this is a season we're expecting to keep us entertained from start to finish.

A few clips have already been released to get us excited. We're expecting the usual collection of talented boy bands, circus acts, dance groups and comedians and hopefully, some brilliant novelty performers we'll be enjoying for years.

So if you're ready to kick back and enjoy your new TV addiction, this is the place to be to see how to watch America's Got Talent online. We've tracked down the best locations to watch the show in both the US and the UK.

You can see all of your options down below, including how to watch the show if you've badly timed your holiday and will be out of the country when it airs.

How to watch America's Got Talent online in the US:

The new season of America's Got Talent will be airing on NBC. That means if you have a cable subscription you can simply catch each episode of the show every Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT.

Or if you would rather stream the show straight from your computer, mobile phone or tablet then you can head over to NBC's website to watch each new episode and catch up on episodes as they air.

Don't want to pay more than you need to for your cable subscription? Then don't worry, there is a range of different streaming services now available to help you watch the show, all at different price points. You can see a list of options below:

Hulu with Live TV $44.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to NBC, and the service supports a wide variety of streaming devices and even includes its own Hulu Originals.

Playstation Vue starting at $44.99 per month - Playstation Vue offers four different bundles to choose from but luckily they all include NBC. The service also has a 5-day free trial available.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - All seven of DirecTV Now’s bundles include NBC so which one you choose will be up to you. New customers can take advantage of a 7-day trial but you'll have to purchase one of DirecTV Now's packages first.

Sling TV starting at $15 per month - Both Sling TV’s Blue and Orange bundles include NBC so you can pick either one or combine the two for $25 a month.

fuboTV $44.99 for the first month - fuboTV gives you access to NBC and the service even offers a free 7-day trial so you can test it out for yourself.

YouTube TV $49.99 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC as well as other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

How to watch America's Got Talent online from outside your country:

If you’re an American who happens to be out of the country while the show is airing and don’t want to miss any of the action, don’t worry as we can help you avoid any annoying geo-blocking. By using a VPN, you can change your IP address to one in the US which will allow you to stream the event on either NBC.com or on any of the streaming services listed above. Keep reading and we’ll show you how.

How to watch America's Got Talent online in the UK

Surprisingly, UK fans will be able to watch the show just as easily, if not easier than US fans.

All UK fans will need is a subscription to Netflix. The kings of streaming will be uploading each episode to UK Netflix two days after each episode airs. That means you'll be able to watch from roughly 8am onwards every Thursday.