How to stream the FA Cup final live and for free: watch Chelsea vs Manchester United from anywhere

FA Cup final - where and when The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United will take place at football's spiritual home - Wembley Stadium in London today. And, as ever, the UK will be showing it all live and for free, which you can watch from anywhere on Earth. The game itself kicks off on Saturday May 19 at 5:15pm BST (12:15pm ET or 9:15am PT in the US, and 2.15am in Australia in the early hours of Sunday morning).

'Abide With Me' is waiting to be sung, the trophy engraver is ready to etch and the fans on both sides are in fine voice up Wembley Way. The tension is almost unbearable, as the historic FA Cup comes to a climax this season. It's Manchester United vs Chelsea, and you can get a free FA Cup final live stream wherever you are.

With the World Cup around the corner and the big Champions League final next weekend, it's easy to forget that the UK domestic football season isn't over yet. But the magic of the FA Cup comes first, with today's game likely to be an ill-tempered affair.

It's a repeat of the 2007 FA Cup final where the two teams faced each other, but there are some key differences eleven years on. Jose Mourinho helmed the victorious Chelsea that year and will be hoping for glory once again, but this time for his Manchester United eleven over arch rival Antonio Conte's side.

Despite 2nd and 5th place finishes in the league for United and Chelsea respectively, there's a feeling for both sides that the 2017-18 season has been something of a disappointment. Neither did managed anything significant in Europe and Manchester City waltzed the Premiership title. But a big FA Cup final win could be the redemption that Mourinho and Conte need.

You can watch stars like Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard try to carve out their little piece of history by getting a live stream of all the FA Cup final action live and for free from wherever on Earth you are. Below we're going to talk you through the best ways to watch the FA Cup final in the UK and the rest of the world so you can ensure you can easily live stream one of the biggest matches in the footballing calendar.

How to live stream FA Cup final in the UK for free:

The BBC will be hosting the FA Cup final on Saturday May 19. It'll be on BBC One - naturally - and the coverage is set to start today at 4.10PM with actual kick-off ready for 5:15PM.

You'll be able to watch it live on TV, through the BBC iPlayer app or online with the iPlayer live stream. You'll have to pay for a TV license if you want to watch this in the UK though. There's also the BBC Sport website that will be live streaming the whole game in a similar way to the BBC One coverage too.

The alternative is to watch the game on TVPlayer.com, which requires no logins or hassle.

If you can't live stream the FA Cup final as it happens then TVPlayer Plus will allows you to 'record' Chelsea vs Man United and watch it later. You'll need to sign up for a paid account, but the good news there is that the site offers a 14-day free trial so no payment is required.

Live stream the FA Cup final from anywhere in the world

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the FA Cup final online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream F1 live on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

This is a great service and, crucially, is a free and legal way to stream live all the football action you can handle from Wembley. TVPlayer.com gives you access to tonnes more channels without even having to register your email address.

Where can I watch Chelsea vs Manchester United using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to get the UK's FA Cup live stream from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Canada, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, China, Russia, France, Spain, Japan, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, Czech Republic, Austria, Thailand, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

Up in Scotland? Learn how to watch the Scottish Cup live stream too

How to watch the FA Cup final: US live stream

In the US, there are lots of options for ways to watch the FA Cup final. You'll be able to tune in through FOX on your TV as well as the respective FOX streaming services as well. If you don't have access to Fox, you'll be able to find it on Sling TV, DirectTV Now and Fubo Premier, but you'll be paying separately for each of those services to be able to watch the game. Fubo Premier does offer a seven day trial, so you can always use that to watch the game and then be sure to cancel it again afterward.

And if none of that works for you, there's always the VPN option for a completely free watch. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. It's really easy to get started with a VPN - below you'll find out how exactly to do it:

How to watch Chelsea vs Man United: Australia stream

In Australia you have a selection of choices too with ESPN being the main host for the FA Cup final. You can watch live on that channel with your TV, or you can stream it online as well.

You'll also be able to watch it through both SBS and SBS Live, plus there's an app so you can stream it for free in Australia. We don't think this will work in other countries though, so don't use this route if you don't live in Australia (unless you want to use a VPN to do so).

You'll be able to download The World Game app that's produced by SBS and will show the game for free on either iOS or Android devices.

The best way to stream the FA Cup final 2018 in Canada

As far as we can tell, there will be no official broadcast of Chelsea vs Man U in Canada, and certainly no free stream. That means you're limited to watch the match using a VPN. It let's you watch everything for free from the comfort of your own home or elsewhere on a tablet or phone - just follow our easy three steps above.

Main image courtesy of thefa.com