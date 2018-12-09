Honor View 20 release date, price, news and leaks

The Honor View 20 - or Honor View 11 as it's rumored to be called - could be one of the very first phones of 2019, but it looks to have more than just that accolade as it seems set to include some novel tech, including a pinhole camera in the front screen.

While we don’t know as much about the handset as you might expect for a phone that’s this close to launching, some news and rumors are emerging.

We've rounded up the best information we could find from the web's rumor mll and covered the key parts below, along with information on when you’ll actually be able to get your hands on the Honor View 20.

We’ll also be adding to this article as soon as we hear anything new, so make sure to check back regularly if it’s a phone that you think is worthy of a place in your pocket.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The successor to the Honor View 10

The successor to the Honor View 10 When is it out? Probably January 22

Probably January 22 What will it cost? Likely upwards of £449 (around $580, AU$800)

Hottest leaks:

Coming January 22

The Honor View 20 is set to be announced on January 22, as Honor has sent out invites for a launch event on that date.

Sure, while the View 20 isn’t named the company has said that this is a high-end phone, and given the timing the Honor View 20 is the obvious candidate. After all, the Honor View 10 was announced in December 2017 then went on sale in January 2018.

As for what it will cost, there’s no news there, but it’s likely to cost at least as much as the Honor View 10, which launched for £449 (around $580, AU$800).

That moon is a not so subtle hint at the pinhole camera

Honor View 20 design and screen

Hottest leaks:

An all-screen front

A 1080 x 2310 resolution

We don’t know much about the design of the Honor View 20, but it’s likely to have an all-screen look on the front with minimal bezels. Why? Because as the invite above shows, it looks set to have a pinhole camera cut-out in the top left corner, instead of the much-maligned notch.

This move would also likely strip out a lot of the top bezel. It would also be the first Honor phone with such a design – although the Huawei Nova 4 (from Honor's parent company) might get there first.

Having said that, according to some sources, the two phones could actually just be a single model, with the Nova 4 launching internationally as the Honor View 20.

If so, then the image below (supposedly of the Huawei Nova 4) could show the new View 20, meaning there's very little bezel on the phone.

Credit: Trending leaks

A user agent profile spotted by NashvilleChatter meanwhile points to the screen having a 1080 x 2310 resolution, which would be an ever so slight boost on the 1080 x 2160 resolution of the Honor View 10 and would hint at a longer screen ratio.

Beyond all that, we can guess that the Honor View 20 might share some design elements with the View 10, which had a metal rear, although the bezels this time around are likely to be smaller. 2017's View also had a 5.99-inch screen, so the View 20’s screen will likely be at least that size.

It’s worth noting also that, prior to Honor sending out an event invite and all but confirming a pinhole camera in the process, there were some earlier leaked images shared on SlashLeaks supposedly showing the phone, which instead had a teardrop notch.

You can see these below and it’s technically still possible that these are accurate, as Honor hasn’t confirmed the name of the phone we’ll be seeing in January.

So on that basis it's possible that something else will be announced with a pinhole camera and the Honor View 20 really will have a teardrop notch, but we doubt it given the invite.

This is supposedly the Honor View 20, but we're not convinced. Credit: SlashLeaks

Honor View 20 camera and battery

Hottest leaks:

A pinhole camera

Strong low light skills

Fast charging

We’re more or less certain that the Honor View 20 will have a pinhole front-facing camera, thanks to the event invite. But that might not be the only camera feature that the invite hints at, as it shows the Paris skyline at night and reads “see the unseen”, which could be a suggestion that the Honor View 20’s camera will work well in low light.

Alternatively, it could be simply referencing that the pinhole camera allows for more screen real estate to be shown, which also makes a lot of sense.

We don’t know the specs of the camera, but the Honor View 10 had a dual-lens rear camera with both a 16MP color lens and a 20MP black and white sensor, so the View 20 may have a similar setup, though probably with some upgrades.

Given that Huawei’s (Honor’s parent company’s) flagship range now includes several phones with three rear cameras it’s possible that this will get a third camera too.

Indeed, some sites (such as 91mobiles) are reporting that the Honor View 20 will have three rear lenses, possibly a 16MP/24MP/16MP combo, but it's not clear where that site is getting its information from, so we'd take that with a pinch of salt.

Bloomberg has also reported that Huawei will soon launch a phone with a camera that can accurately judge distances between objects and create 3D models of them for use in augmented reality.

Given the timing of the launch it's possible that this camera will be found on the Honor View 20.

We haven’t heard much about the battery yet, but thanks to a certification with a Chinese body, noted by GSMArena, we do know that it will probably support 22.5W fast charging.

As for the size of the battery, it was a respectable 3,750mAh in the Honor View 10, so a large one is likely.

Honor View 20 OS and power

Hottest leaks:

An octa-core Kirin 980 chipset

Android Pie and EMUI

Honor has confirmed that a forthcoming device, believed to be the Honor View 20, has an octa-core Kirin 980 chipset. That’s the chipset you’ll find in the likes of the Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It’s also likely to be used in the Huawei P30 range, so it’s top-end.

We don’t know the rest of the specs, but the Honor View 10 came with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so the Honor View 20 will probably at least match that. Based on the previous phone a microSD card slot is also likely.

As for the operating system, it’s sure to run Android, in all likelihood Android 9 Pie. In fact, exactly that was spotted in the user agent profile mentioned above. It’s also sure to have the company’s heavy EMUI interface on top.