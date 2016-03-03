The first official Ghostbusters trailer is here - and it's great

The Ghostbusters reboot finally has a full trailer, and it's looking awesome. We've had high hopes for Paul Feig's take on the series, which will bring back plenty of familiar elements among the new faces.

The trailer features a reprise of the iconic soundtrack, great looking new bustable specters and doesn't spoil the inevitable on Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver cameos.

You can watch Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Chris Hemsworth Ghostbusting below. Check it out.