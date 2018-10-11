HMD Global launches Nokia 3.1 Plus and 8110 4G 'banana' phone in India

HMD Global has launched two new devices, the Nokia 3.1 Plus, a budget device and the Nokia 8110 4G, a banana phone that was announced during the MWC 2018. With the launch of these devices in India, Nokia is looking to target first-time buyers in the country. HMD is aiming to bring its premium design and build quality down to the budget segment with phones like the Nokia 3.1 Plus, which shares its design language with the mid-range Nokia 5.1/6.1 Plus.

While the Nokia 3.1 Plus is an Android device, the Nokia 8110 4G runs on KaiOS based Smart Feature OS. It remains to be seen if apps like YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp will be ported to run on the Nokia 8110 4G. These three apps are already available for the JioPhone, which is also a KaiOS based feature phone.

Nokia 3.1 Plus specifications

The Nokia 3.1 Plus runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and offers a near stock Android experience to users. It features a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) resolution IPS LCD 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 2.5D curved glass.

In terms of performance, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. In terms of memory, the device has been launched in two variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 400GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the Nokia 3.1 Plus features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 13MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, phase detection autofocus and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.12um pixel size. On the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.12um pixel size.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and a micro USB port. The device sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Nokia 8110 4G specifications

The Nokia 8110 4G, also known as the Banana phone runs on KaiOS, the same OS that powers the JioPhone. It features a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels.

In terms of performance, the Nokia 8110 4G is powered by a dual-core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform coupled with Adreno 304 GPU. In terms of memory, the device features 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the Nokia 8110 4G features a 2MP primary camera with an LED flash. As it is a feature device, it does not sport a selfie camera.

The Nokia 8110 3G is powered by a 2000mAh battery and connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS, and a micro USB port.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is priced at Rs. 11,499 and comes in three colors – White, Blue and Baltic. The Nokia 8110 4G is priced at Rs. 5,999. Both the smartphones will be available across retail channels from October 19.