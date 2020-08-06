Here's how much Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will cost in the UAE and how you can pre-order one

Samsung unpacked a lot of new products yesterday which included the Note 20 series, the Tab S7, the Watch 3, Buds Live and the Z Fold 2. We now have the official pricing for the Note series in the UAE.

Pricing and offers

In the UAE, both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be available in 4G/LTE as well as 5G variants.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be available for AED 3,549 for the LTE model and AED 3,949 for the 5G model. It will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Gray colours.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a couple more configurations. Besides being available in 4G/LTE and 5G models, you can also chose storage between 256GB and 512GB. Prices are set at AED 4,499 and 4,849 for the 4G models and AED 4,899 and AED 5,249 for the 5G models. Color selection includes Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White with the Bronze model offering a matte finish while the black and white have a glossy finish.

Customers who pre-order in the UAE will receive the Galaxy Buds Live for free with the Note 20 Ultra while those looking to order the Note 20 will receive the Galaxy Buds+

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with HDR10+ certified panel. Inside, it is powered by in-house Exynos 7nm octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device comes with a 4,300mAh battery with fast charging capabilities as well as wireless charging support.

On to the optics, Note 20 brings 64MP telephoto lens with 30x Super-Resolution Zoom, optical image stabilization, a 12MP wide-angle lens with OIS, and an ultra-wide lens. Over to the front, there is a 10MP selfie shooter. The device is running on Android 10 with Samsung’s OneUI skin. Other features include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, IP68 rating, and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED 2xInfinity-O display with HDR10+ certified panel, 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, it is powered by in-house Exynos 7nm octa-core chipset with 5G support paired with 12GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of internal storage. The device comes with a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging capabilities as well as wireless charging support.

On to the optics, Note 20 Ultra sports a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 108MP wide-angle camera with PDAF, OIS, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, up to 50x super-resolution zoom. Over to the front, there is a 10MP selfie shooter. The device is running on Android 10 with Samsung’s OneUI skin. Other features include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, IP68 rating, and NFC.