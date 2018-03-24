Here comes the OnePlus 6 – you can no longer buy the OnePlus 5T in the US

It's a sure sign that a new phone is on the way when the handset it's replacing stops being sold – and given that OnePlus is no longer letting customers buy the OnePlus 5T in the US, we can assume that the OnePlus 6 is about to break cover.

While OnePlus flagships are usually launched in June, it seems the Chinese phone maker might be breaking with tradition this time around by pushing the OnePlus 6 out earlier. April had been mooted as a launch month, and the latest developments would suggest that's about right.

OnePlus told Engadget that it's sold all of the units it made for North America, and ahead of schedule too, so it sounds like the company had intended to keep the phone on sale for a little longer at least. If you still want one, you'll have to get on eBay.

What to expect

We already know plenty about the OnePlus 6 thanks to a succession of leaks in recent months. The Snapdragon 845 is rumored to be the chip fitted inside, and apparently the battery is getting a boost over the phone's predecessor.

There have also been suggestions that OnePlus will raise the price on its upcoming flagship phone, introducing it at $749 in the US (that's roughly £530 or AU$970). Given that last year's OnePlus 5T came in at $499, that would mark a serious price shift from the company known for offering excellent value.

Whatever OnePlus is planning with the OnePlus 6, we shouldn't have much longer to wait to find out, and we'll of course bring you news of the launch when it happens. The phone already looks set to be one of the handsets of 2018.